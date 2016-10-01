K-9 bites Bryant man, 37, after police chase

A Bryant man was bitten by a police dog early Friday after he led authorities on a car chase and then fled into the woods on foot, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

The report said Raymond Combee, 37, stopped in the yard of 4314 Springlake Cutoff in Hensley and then fled into the woods after leading a Pulaski County deputy on a pursuit that began at 12:26 a.m.

Authorities said they located him and released a North Little Rock police dog when Combee refused to obey commands from authorities and reached toward his waistband, the report said.

Combee was bitten by the K-9, causing "massive trauma" to his left calf, according to the report.

A deputy found a syringe full of liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine in Combee's vehicle, along with nine oxycodone pills, according to the report.

Victoria Swan, 29, of Bryant was in the car with Combee during the pursuit and was taken into custody on a warrant, according to police.

While being searched at the jail, authorities found Swan in possession of 56 grams of what they believed to be meth, the report said.

Swan faces charges of drug possession with purpose and drug paraphernalia, in addition to charges related to the warrant, according to a report.

Combee faces charges of fleeing, possession of meth and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.

Combee and Swan were being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 10/01/2016