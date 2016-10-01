Home /
Keon Hatcher sitting out Alcorn State game
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
Arkansas receiver Keon Hatcher will not play in the Razorbacks' game against Alcorn State on Saturday.
Hatcher suffered a hamstring injury late in Arkansas' game against Texas A&M last week. It's unclear if he will miss more than one game.
It is the 12th game Hatcher has missed with an injury in the past two seasons. He suffered a broken foot in the Razorbacks' loss to Toledo last season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Keon Hatcher sitting out Alcorn State game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.