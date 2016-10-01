Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 01, 2016, 1:16 p.m.
Keon Hatcher sitting out Alcorn State game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher (4) runs off the field celebrating his touchdown catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Arkansas receiver Keon Hatcher will not play in the Razorbacks' game against Alcorn State on Saturday.

Hatcher suffered a hamstring injury late in Arkansas' game against Texas A&M last week. It's unclear if he will miss more than one game.

It is the 12th game Hatcher has missed with an injury in the past two seasons. He suffered a broken foot in the Razorbacks' loss to Toledo last season.

