Keon Hatcher sitting out Alcorn State game

Arkansas receiver Keon Hatcher will not play in the Razorbacks' game against Alcorn State on Saturday.

Hatcher suffered a hamstring injury late in Arkansas' game against Texas A&M last week. It's unclear if he will miss more than one game.

It is the 12th game Hatcher has missed with an injury in the past two seasons. He suffered a broken foot in the Razorbacks' loss to Toledo last season.