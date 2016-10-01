Victim critical day after Little Rock shooting; only one person killed Friday night, police now say

The three victims of one shooting Friday night in Little Rock are all still alive, police said Saturday, a day after saying one of them had died.

In a news release, Little Rock police said Bilal Muhammad, 19; Bilijah Muhammad, 18; and an unnamed minor were all shot Friday night in the area of 13th and Rice streets sometime before 9:46 p.m.

The release said the minor and Bilal Muhammad were taken to hospitals and are expected to live. Bilijah Muhammad is listed in critical condition.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said Bilijah Muhammad's death was reported to police, but medical personnel later revived him. Police told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Friday that one of the three victims in the shooting had died.

A man died in another shooting Friday night, the newspaper reported, at 2201 S. Oak St. in Little Rock. The victim was shot while driving his car and then drove into the back of a house, police said.

The man's death marked the 28th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

The Democrat-Gazette's Ryan Tarinelli contributed information to this report.

