Religion News Briefs

LR schools subject

of monthlong class

Second Presbyterian Church of Little Rock will begin a monthlong class, "The Present and Future of Public Education in Little Rock," at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Greg Adams, who served as president of the Little Rock School District Board from 2010 to 2015, will serve as facilitator. The public is welcome.

"One of my visions for the church is for us to be a community of moral discourse. By that I mean a place where we can discuss important public issues in an atmosphere of civility, respect and appreciation of difference," said the Rev. Steve Hancock, senior pastor. "In recent years we have had classes on the death penalty, marriage equality and race. These classes have been well-attended and well-received, and I hope that will be true as well for this class on public education."

On Sunday, Hancock will discuss "Presbyterians and Public Education: Why We Care" and Adams will talk about the state takeover of the Little Rock School District.

On Oct. 9, Antwan Phillips, president of the Public Education Foundation of Little Rock, will speak about the Little Rock Stakeholder Group and his thoughts as a black alumnus. Patty Bates Abraham will also share her thoughts as a 15-year public school parent.

John Bacon, chief executive officer of eStem Charter Schools, will discuss the role of charter schools on Oct. 16. Baker Kurrus, former superintendent of the district, will share what he learned during his year at the helm on Oct. 23, and Michael Poore, the current superintendent, will discuss the future of the district on Oct. 30.

The church is at 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Information is available online at secondpreslr.org or by calling (501) 227-0000.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Muslims are focus

of 'Neighbors' talk

The Interfaith and Ecumenical Library, a joint project of First United Methodist Church of Little Rock and Interfaith Arkansas, will host a conversation with local Muslims at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

The program, "Listening to Our Neighbors," will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Local Muslims will talk about their experiences of living out their faith in central Arkansas. The discussion will be moderated by Sophia Said, a member of the Islamic Center of Little Rock.

The program is free and the public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. The church is at 723 Center St.

Information is available by contacting Anthony Falkowski at (501) 372-2256 or the Rev. Stephen Copley, executive director of Interfaith Arkansas, at (501) 291-0797.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Art event features

cancer survivors

A collage art show and group discussion will be held Oct. 12 in the New Family Life Center at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.

The art show, "Peace by Piece" will feature selections created by cancer survivors who used scraps from art originally created by breast cancer survivor Vicki Kovaleski for their collages. Angie Elser and Janet Hanson will be the featured artists.

The art show and reception will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. In addition to the show, the event will include presentations and discussions at 11 a.m. and at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The event is being held to celebrate the church's Faithful Friends cancer support group ministry. Card sets and "Peace by Piece" art will be available for purchase.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Religion on 10/01/2016