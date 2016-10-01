Man: Hit, robbed at Ebony Wheels

A man was beaten and robbed outside a Little Rock motorcycle club early Thursday, police reported.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where Frederick Rowe, 40, was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a police report. Officers reported that Rowe had scratches on his face and complained of pain in his ribs.

Rowe told police that he'd been at the Ebony Wheels Motorcycle Club at 1200 Dennison St. when three men attacked him in the parking lot, according to the report. The men took Rowe's wallet and fled, the report said.

Detailed descriptions of the robbers were not available.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Metro on 10/01/2016