Opening kickoff return, defense lift Russellville

SHERIDAN -- Junior Josiah Woodard returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and the Russellville defense held Sheridan to 97 total yards in a 35-6 victory in a 6A-West game at Yellowjackets Stadium.

Russellville (5-0) was held to six first downs and 104 total yards in the first half but Cyclones quarterback Cale Fulsom threw three touchdown passes in the first 13 minutes of the second half to put the game away.

Fulsom, who was 6 of 8 in the first half, finished 14 of 18 for 150 yards.

Russellville built a 14-0 halftime advantage thanks to Woodard's return and one time-consuming 17-play, 82-yard drive.

The Cyclones took 7:40 off the clock, scoring on a 1-yard jump pass from senior Caleb Stokes to Layton Bicanovsky on a fourth-and-goal.

Sheridan, which held the ball for 13:02 of the first half, turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the third quarter and Russellville turned the miscues into 14 points.

Russellville went up 35-0 on its first drive of the fourth quarter when Fulsom hit Stokes for a 59-yard scoring pass with 11:08 remaining.

Sheridan (1-4) did not score until the game's final play when senior running back McKinley Williams hit quarterback Justin Pruitt for a 15-yard TD pass. It was the Yellowjackets' only completed pass of the contest.

Williams led the Yellowjackets in rushing with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Bryland Young led Russellville in rushing with 52 yards on 8 carries.

Russellville finished with 262 total yards.

