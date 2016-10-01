PINE BLUFF 36, MOUNTAIN HOME 0

PINE BLUFF -- Simeon Blair ran for three touchdowns and threw for a third in a shutout for Pine Bluff (3-1, 2-0).

Blair put the Zebras on the board with 9-yard and 17-yard runs in the first quarter, then passed 5 yards for a touchdown to Xavier Smith before halftime. Also in the second, Smith also scored on a screen pass from 20 yards. Blair wrapped up the game against Mountain Home (0-5,0-2) with a 28-yard touchdown run in the third.

Sports on 10/01/2016