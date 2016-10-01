Religion calendar

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

• The gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will exhibit works by Diana L. Shearon titled "Fourth of July and Other Things" Friday through Dec. 31. An opening reception will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 14. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday and all day Sunday. Admission is free. dianashearon@gmail.com or (501) 375-2342.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will have Choral Evensong at 5 p.m. Sunday. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. st-marks.com or (501) 225-4203.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen Ave., Pine Bluff, will have a Fall Revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 11-13 with speakers Richard Bifford (Oct. 11), Glenn D. Barnes (Oct. 12) and G.L. Sanders (Oct. 13). (870) 536-0582.

• Centennial Baptist Church, 7624 E. Hensley Road, Hensley, has new service times beginning Sunday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month. (870) 278-1735.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will celebrate St. Francis Day with a Blessing of the Animals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the church steps. A Eucharist service will be held at 6 and pets can join their owners inside. A Blessing of the Stuffed Animals will be held during the 10:30 a.m. service. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to be blessed. christchurchlr.org or (501) 375-2342.

• Ecumenical Buddhist Society of Little Rock, 1516 W. Third St., will present a public talk by Hun Lye, "The Self Cannot Be Improved: The Buddha's Self-Help Program," 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Suggested donation is $10-$20. Lye will lead a retreat, "Three Sessions on Nothing: Contemplating the Heart Sutra," Oct. 15-16. Sessions will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 16. Cost is $100 for both days, $60 for Oct. 15 only or $40 for Oct. 16 only. Information is available by contacting Melissa Gill at meegill@gmail.com or (520) 425-2773. ebslr.org.

• First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, is offering pumpkins for sale at its annual Pumpkin Patch from 10 a.m. until dark Monday-Saturday and noon until dark on Sunday until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the youth ministry. nlrfumc.org or (501) 835-2201.

• Grace Presbyterian Church, 9301 N. Rodney Parham Road, in conjunction with Second Presbyterian Church, will have a Pet Blessing service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Pets should be on a leash or otherwise contained. Donations of food will be collected for the Humane Society of Pulaski County. gracelr.org or (501) 225-3274.

• Greater Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Caddo St., Arkadelphia, will have Revival Services at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with speaker Karry Wesley. (870) 246-6106.

• Indianhead Lake Baptist Church, 8601 Indianhead Drive, Sherwood, will have a revival with Tom and Brenda Doty at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. ilbc@att.net or (501) 835-5883.

• New Beginnings Church Ministries Inc., 515 Sherwood Ave., Sherwood, will have a Pastor's First Anniversary Service for Terence and Marilyn Underwood at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 with Roy Champion speaking and at 2 p.m. with Kenneth L. Robinson as guest speaker. (501) 256-3155.

• New Grace Baptist Church, 800 Calhoun St., will have a Pastor and Wife Celebration for Virgil Taylor and his wife, Sabrina, at 10 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Benny Johnson and at 2:30 p.m. with Patrick Greene. (501) 804-3888.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., will host a Neighborhood Block Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the church's Nolan Garden Courtyard outside of Hunter Hall. Music will be performed by Stephen and Jeannie Cross. Free food and refreshments will be available. phcc-lr.org or (501) 663-8149.

• Reach Out and Touch Christian Church, 3400 W. Roosevelt Road, will celebrate its seventh anniversary at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 with Gary Austin speaking and at 2:30 p.m. with Rodney Smith Sr. (501) 247-9654.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will have its annual Blessing of the Animals at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the courtyard between the Parish Hall and the Narthex. All animals, including stuffed animals, are welcome. Pets should be friendly toward other animals and children. The youth of the church will accept donated supplies for local humane societies. (501) 753-4281.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will serve a hot breakfast at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall. $5 adults, $3 children. st-marks.com or (501) 225-4203.

• A FUNraiser for Magdalene Coming Home will be held 7-9 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road. Still Married and Friends will perform and organizers will discuss plans for a transitional home for women who have been incarcerated or survived abuse, sexual violence or addiction. Snacks, beer and wine will be served. (501) 590-2515 or kathykaz2011@gmail.com.

• South Highland Baptist Church, 10200 W. 36th St., will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 with an anniversary banquet to follow. Don Cooper will be the guest speaker. (501) 225-3991.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will welcome J. Neil Alexander, dean of the School of Theology at the University of the South, as guest preacher during the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. The Episcopal Collegiate School Choir will perform during the 11 a.m. service. A Blessing of the Animals will be held at 4:45 p.m. in the garth. Donated supplies for the Humane Society of Pulaski County will be collected. Owners and pets are welcome to join the Evensong service at 4. trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Lutheran Church of North Little Rock and Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church of Maumelle will host a worship service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the Urban Pavilion in Burns Park in North Little Rock. Bible study for all ages will begin at 9, followed by refreshments. (501) 753-6824.

• A Blessing of the Animals Celebration will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road. All pets (on a lead or in a crate) are welcome. The blessings will be held in the McConkie Covered Porch on the left side of Gearing Fellowship Hall. Animal treats and water for pets will be available as well as snacks and drinks for their human companions. If pets can't attend, owners are welcome to bring a picture to be blessed. trinitypreslr@gmail.com or (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity Worship Center and Church Fellowship, 1055 Sunflower Drive, Suite 109, Conway, will host College Planning Day from 8 a.m. to noon today for students age 15 and older. The event will include free seminars for teens and parents on a variety of topics, including ACT planning, scholarships, financial aid and student life. (501) 329-2477.

• "Raising the Level of Conversation about Race, Racism and Privilege" will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 10 in the chapel of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive. Information is available by contacting Liz Branch at erbranch@comcast.net or (501) 944-9743.

CLASSES AND CONFERENCES

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will continue classes at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, including "An Introduction to the Bible," "What's That Ringing in Your Ears?" about change ringing and "Coloring With Jane Hankins" for ages 12 and up. trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 3802 N. Olive St., North Little Rock, will begin a class at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Participants will study the teachings of the Christian faith as found in Luther's Small Catechism. (501) 753-6824.

• Don Campbell will lead a Sunday School class from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27 at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive. The series will be based on sermons he preached during the 1950s through 1973 and participants will discuss the current relevance of the topics. The first topic will be "Holding Political Leaders Responsible -- From 1957." Classes will be held in the new chapel. (501) 663-6383.

