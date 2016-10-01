Russian response to inquiry rebuked
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 3:57 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands has summoned Russia’s ambassador to complain about Russian criticism of the Dutch public prosecutor’s office over the inquiry into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.
The Russian ambassador was called Friday to the Foreign Ministry in The Hague over statements that the Dutch say question the office’s “professionalism, integrity and independence.”
The international criminal investigation concluded that the missile that destroyed the Malaysian passenger jet over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people aboard, was fired from rebel-controlled territory by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia.
Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said “given the convincing nature of the evidence, Russia should respect the results that have been presented, rather than impugning the investigation and sowing doubt.”
Print Headline: Russian response to inquiry rebuked
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Russian response to inquiry rebuked
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.