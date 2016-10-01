2 defensive TDs help Har-Ber roll Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber (4-1, 2-0 7A-West) used the passing game and a pair of interception returns for scores to put Springdale High in an early hole Friday night at Wildcat Stadium on the way to a 38-7 victory.

On Har-Ber's first offensive possession, quarterback Payton Copher found Trey Smith for a 23-yard score to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with less than five minutes off the clock. Copher finished 5-of-7 passing for 65 yards, and Smith grabbed his sixth touchdown catch of the year.

After a 35-yard Tevin Eckwood interception return for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 21-0, Smith added to Har-Ber's lead with a 14-yard touchdown run. Altogether, he racked up 86 yards of total offense.

Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said balance and being able to make key throws are vital moving forward.

"We're getting better [in the passing game] every week," Wood said. "It's something we focus on every week in practice. You've got to call it in a game and execute it. We're getting closer and closer. We've got to have that balance if we want to move on and do some things."

Less than six minutes after Eckwood's touchdown, Brock Pounders returned another Layne Hutchins' pass for a touchdown, pushing the score to 35-0.

"I thought our defense came out and played well. Anytime you can get 14 points off turnovers, that's huge," Wood said. "Springdale's scheme was good. They got after us and really made us work offensively. It was a good night for our defense, and our offense fed off of it."

Har-Ber kicker Jesus Zizumbo capped the first half with a 51-yard field goal.

Springdale (3-2, 1-1) was hurt by three first-half turnovers. Hutchins completed 13 of 18 passes for 101 yards to go along with the two interceptions.

Jayden Minchew led the Bulldogs with six catches for 49 yards. Springdale Coach Zak Clark said he was impressed with Minchew's leadership throughout a week in which his team dealt with the loss of senior Kyler Williams, who died last Saturday in a car wreck.

"I'm so proud of the guys and how they've handled everything in just an impossible week, but Jayden Minchew, his character showed up this week," Clark said. "He's the glue; he's the guy who held us together. He's going to continue to do that."

Garrett Vaughan finished with 68 yards on 10 carries and the lone Springdale touchdown. Har-Ber was led on the ground by Copher, who totaled 36 yards on seven carries. Logan Collins, who had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, finished with 14 yards on 7 touches.

Springdale is back on the road next week at Bentonville West, and Har-Ber hosts Bentonville in a matchup of conference powers.

"It's been a long, emotional week for these guys," Clark said. "We'll get better."

Sports on 10/01/2016