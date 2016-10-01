Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 01, 2016, 5:15 p.m.
VIDEO: Bret Bielema breaks down 52-10 win vs. Alcorn State

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 4:17 p.m.

Arkansas' head coach Bret Bielema, center, yells instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA football game against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas beat Alcorn State, 52-10. (AP Photo/Chris Brashers)

LITTLE ROCK — Bret Bielema breaks down Arkansas' 52-10 win over Alcorn State in Little Rock, the Razorbacks' performance through five games and the looming matchup with Alabama.

