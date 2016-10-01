Wildcats can't stop Bulldogs

EL DORADO -- Greenwood was nearly unstoppable Friday, scoring on seven of its first eight possessions en route to a 49-21 victory over El Dorado at Memorial Stadium.

El Dorado's defense played without three starters, which made an already potent Bulldogs' offense even tougher.

Greenwood (5-0, 2-0 6A-West) completed 24 of 29 passes for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns. Luke Hales hit his first 10 passes and finished 15-of-17 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Connor Noland completed 8-of-11 passing for 91 yards and a score. Noland also rushed for 62 yards on five attempts.

"We knew it was going to be an uphill deal here. They're very good, and we're missing a few guys that could help us, especially with their offense," El Dorado Coach Scott Reed said. "They execute really well. Both of their quarterbacks are really good. We would've had to do everything right."

Two turnovers and a bad snap on a punt, all in the first half, put the Wildcats in an early deficit.

Hales capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run to begin the scoring with 9:43 left in the first quarter. Grant Ennis added the first of his seven extra points.

The Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) couldn't convert a third and 4, then a low snap skidded past punter Brennan Claypoole. The Bulldogs took over at the 31. Six plays later, Kenny Wood scored on a 5-yard run with 5:15 left in the first.

The Wildcats got a 20-yard run from Jarius Curry, but Shun Levingston and Darius Holly mishandled the handoff on the next play, and Greenwood's Austin Collins recovered at the 39. Eight plays later, Wood scored again, this time from 8 yards out for a 21-0 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

El Dorado's Jacobe Singleton hauled in a 32-yard pass on the next possession but, while fighting for yardage against a pack of Bulldogs, he had the ball wrestled loose. Greenwood recovered at its own 10.

The Bulldogs drove to the 41 before El Dorado's defense forced a punt on fourth and 4. Holly broke loose on a 50-yard run to set up Curry's 2-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-7 with 5:36 left in the second quarter.

Greenwood answered quickly as Hales converted a third and 13 with a 35-yard pass. On third and 6, Hales completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Holt for a 28-7 lead with 3:23 left before halftime.

The Bulldogs struck again as Noland, who had rushed for 49 yards two plays earlier, hit Josh Barlow on a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 35-7 halftime lead.

Greenwood added a pair of scores in the third quarter. Hales scored on a 1-yard run, and after El Dorado failed on a fake punt, Noland completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Zane Harmon with 5:05 left in the third quarter for a 49-14 lead.

The Wildcats found the end zone for the final time on Holly's 36-yard touchdown pass to Blake Cunningham with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Holly completed 11-of-13 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. The junior led the team with 73 yards rushing on eight attempts. Curry rushed for 63 yards on 12 rushes.

