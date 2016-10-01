Cornelius leaves no doubt he's back

FAYETTEVILLE -- Set back by a bad back two games ago, Jared Cornelius announced he was back last week.

Despite Arkansas losing its SEC opener 45-24 to now No. 9 Texas A&M, the junior receiver from Shreveport played his best game last Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cornelius had career highs with seven catches and 126 yards and he a touchdown. Even better, Cornelius' injured back suffered no setback.

"Very, very good," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday morning. "Sunday, he was bopping down the hall, and I just asked him how he felt and he said, '100 percent' and didn't feel anything in the back."

Receivers coach Michael Smith concurred Wednesday night after the Razorbacks completed their second consecutive hard practice.

"So far so good," Smith said. "He hasn't missed a rep in practice. He's had a good week."

Over Cornelius' objections, Bielema kept him out of Arkansas' 42-3 rout of Texas State on Sept. 17 in Fayetteville.

"Yeah, I wanted to play 100 percent," Cornelius said. "I am not necessarily glad I didn't, but it worked out in my favor. That week of rest really helped me for that next game."

Cornelius may lose more debates regarding how much he practices.

"I think we've got to be very cautious," Bielema said. "Because it is a soft tissue [injury], and the SEC generally presents challenges even if you are healthy. We will play it by ear."

Cornelius prefers playing the games. Thanks to trainer Matt Summers and the medical staff, he will play them, Cornelius insisted.

"It's doing good," Cornelius said. "We have professionals that know what they are doing here."

Bielema smiled.

"He is obviously a very competitive young man," Bielema said.

And a very smart one.

"A ton of respect for Jared," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "He obviously didn't play the week before, and he came back and had limited practice time and really did a great job all night."

The performance didn't surprise Smith, the fellow Louisiana native who recruited Cornelius out of Shreveport Evangel.

"I thought he responded well from not taking a lot of reps last week," Smith said. "But it wasn't a surprise to me. Not at all. I know Jared Cornelius is a good football player. That's what he did in high school, and that's what he has done here. When his number was called, he showed up."

Wherever he showed up, it seemed Austin Allen found him.

"That's my boy," Cornelius said of Arkansas' quarterback.

"That's my receiver," Allen said.

"He was just running great routes and getting open every single time," Allen said. "I saw he was breaking off his defender and getting into open space where I could throw him the ball. He played a heck of a game."

