4-year county terms on state ballot

Arkansas voters will have the opportunity in November to extend the terms of elected officials who conduct many of the day-to-day operations of county government.

Issue No. 1 would extend the length of terms for executive county officials from two to four years, beginning with the 2018 elections. It is the first of seven proposals -- six constitutional amendments and one initiated act -- that will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Those offices include the county judge -- the chief executive officer in charge of county government -- as well as other positions such as sheriff, assessor, treasurer, coroner, county surveyor, tax collector, circuit clerk and county clerk.

Supporters of the amendment -- most of whom come from the ranks of the affected offices -- point to four-year terms that are the standard length for executives in municipal and state offices in Arkansas, as well as for U.S. president. Previous proposals for longer county terms twice failed, once at the ballot box and once before getting on the ballot. A similar effort to extend the state's constitutional office terms to four years was approved in 1984.

County officers are not limited in the number of terms they can serve, and the proposed law would not change that.

"I call this an efficiency bill. When you come into office, you have things you want to do and you have management styles that might be different from the past [officeholder], and it takes awhile to get that in place," said Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, who in 2015 sponsored the resolution adding the amendment to the ballot.

Under Article 19 Section 22 of the state constitution, the General Assembly can approve up to three constitutional amendments each regular session to appear on statewide ballots the following year.

"With a two-year term, you would be campaigning within six months. So I understand when the county executives say they're campaigning all the time, because they are," Ladyman said.

Ladyman's resolution included two other proposed changes to the constitution's election provisions that he said were added to gain support from fellow lawmakers after a previous version failed to gain traction in the 2015 regular legislative session. The longer resolution overwhelmingly passed, with only two lawmakers voting no.

One of those changes would eliminate any races from the ballot that are uncontested, including no write-in candidates. If there are no contested races on the ballot, the election will not be held. The qualified candidates who filed would assume the offices. This provision would apply at all levels of government.

Reducing the printing of ballots and ballot-counting costs could save up to $5 million across the state, Ladyman said.

The other change would define the types of crime considered an "infamous act" that bars someone from holding elected office. Officials have sought a more narrow definition of the term, often pointing to a case in which then-Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell was removed from office in 2013 over a 34-year-old misdemeanor conviction for stealing Cornish hens when he was a deputy.

Another change that was in Ladyman's version of the amendment and an earlier unsuccessful version sponsored by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, would prohibit county officeholders -- including justices of the peace -- from holding any state civil offices.

The board of directors of the Association of Arkansas Counties voted to support extending county official terms when Ladyman's bill was being considered by the Legislature. Because the association receives public funds, it is unable to campaign for or against ballot proposals.

The only lawmakers in either chamber to vote against the resolution adding the amendment to the ballot were Rep. Nate Bell, an independent from Mena, and Rep. Kim Hendren, R-Gravette.

"The longer a term someone has the less responsive they are to the voters," Bell said. "The idea that they can't do their jobs and handle a political campaign, it may indicate they're not sufficiently qualified to hold office."

Bell noted that the proposal to eliminate uncontested races from the ballot was originally his idea, but said he felt strongly enough about the term lengths to oppose the measure.

One ballot committee, the Coalition for Arkansas Election Reform, has been set up to support Issue 1. The group has raised a total of $23,225 since February, more than half of which has gone toward legal, management and accounting fees.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, the director of the committee, said he believes that fortunes have changed for extending county terms since a group of sheriffs tried unsuccessfully in 2010 to gather enough signatures to have the proposal added to the ballot through initiative. In 1986, a proposal to extend term lengths for county officials, including justices of the peace, went before voters and narrowly failed with 51 percent voting against it.

Ladyman said Issue No. 1 excludes justices of the peace, who serve legislative roles, because most voters do not want them to have longer terms.

"There were so many people out there that didn't realize the election cycle came around that often," Montgomery said, noting that New Hampshire is the only other state where county sheriffs serve two-year terms.

With $7,205 in the committee's bank account, Montgomery said he hoped to purchase mailers to send to county offices, as well as pay for some signs for advertising. He said it's unlikely there would be enough money to purchase media ads.

"What I do think has happened is it has brought [term lengths] to the forefront as an issue," Montgomery said.

