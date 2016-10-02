Arkansas fullback Hayden Johnson arrested on alcohol charges

— Arkansas freshman fullback Hayden Johnson was arrested early Sunday for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

Johnson, 19, was booked into the Washington County Jail at 6:50 a.m. Sunday and posted bail with a $365 bond at 10:30 a.m.

He will have a preliminary hearing Monday in Fayetteville District Court.

Johnson (6-3, 250 pounds) has started all five games at fullback this season. He had a catch for 18 yards in the Razorbacks' win at TCU last month.

He is from Columbia, Mo., where he played at Rock Bridge High School. He chose Arkansas over Florida State, Nebraska, Missouri and others.

No. 16 Arkansas is set to host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Johnson was one of two Razorback athletes arrested for public intoxication this weekend. Junior basketball player Arlando Cook (6-9, 219) was arrested Saturday at 2:29 a.m. and also has a preliminary hearing on Monday.