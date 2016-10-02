Home /
Arkansas ranked 16th, Alabama 1st in latest AP poll
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 1:18 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host a top 25 matchup at home Saturday for the first time since 2011.
The Razorbacks are ranked No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, up four spots from last week. Arkansas will host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It will be the first top 25 matchup in Fayetteville since the then-No. 8 Razorbacks beat No. 10 South Carolina 44-28 on Nov. 5, 2011.
It is the first time Arkansas will be ranked for a home game against the nation's No. 1 team since Sept. 25, 2010, also against Alabama.
Arkansas' next three home opponents are ranked this week. In addition to Alabama, Ole Miss is No. 13 and Florida is No. 18.
AP Top 25
First Place votes in parentheses
1 Alabama (53) 5-0
2 Ohio St. (6) 4-0
3 Clemson (1) 5-0
4 Michigan (1) 5-0
5 Washington 5-0
6 Houston 5-0
7 Louisville 4-1
8 Texas A&M 5-0
9 Tennessee 5-0
10 Miami 4-0
11 Wisconsin 4-1
12 Nebraska 5-0
13 Baylor 5-0
14 Mississippi 3-2
15 Stanford 3-1
16 Arkansas 4-1
17 North Carolina 4-1
18 Florida 4-1
19 Boise St. 4-0
20 Oklahoma 2-2
21 Colorado 4-1
22 West Virginia 4-0
23 Florida St. 3-2
24 Utah 4-1
25 Virginia Tech 3-1
Others receiving votes: W. Michigan, UCLA, LSU, North Dakota St., Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma St., TCU, Maryland, Air Force, San Diego St., Michigan St., South Florida, Arizona St., California, Indiana, Texas.
