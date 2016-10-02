Barking Lot fundraiser to benefit Jacksonville shelter

— The Jacksonville Animal Shelter staff wants to make adoption easier for local families, and the shelter needs the funds to make that possible.

The Fall Barking Lot Sale will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot of the Jacksonville Animal Shelter and will last until all items are sold. The yard-sale-structured fundraiser supports Jacksonville Friends of the Animals, a nonprofit that raises money for veterinarian bills for the Jacksonville Animal Shelter and is in partnership with the Modern Woodmen of America.

The Modern Wooden of America will match proceeds from the sale up to $2,500.

“With that money, we either sponsor adoption fees, we pay for the spay and the neuter, and we give medical attention. That’s what we do,” said Hedy Wuelling, animal shelter supervisor. “With this fundraiser, it helps so much that we’ve not euthanized [animals] in three years.”

Sharon Peterson of Jacksonville, a Modern Woodmen of America agent, said the Modern Woodmen of America holds a partnership fundraiser every other year and that she chose the Jacksonville Animal Shelter to be this year’s partner. Peterson’s two dogs, Annie and Homer, were adopted from the shelter.

“I help [the shelter] out when I can, and I love dogs,” she said. “I get my dogs from them, so I chose it.”

The sale will feature items that have been donated by the community. Peterson and Wuelling said a variety of items are given to the shelter, such as TVs, furniture, clothes and more. Last year, Peterson donated a fountain, and this year, she’ll mainly donate clothes, she said.

“The whole parking lot was full of stuff [last time],” Peterson said. “Some [contributors] are really generous because they know what it’s for. We appreciate everything that’s donated. Anything and everything is welcome.”

There will be no price tags on items, and sales are based on donations.

“If we see something really nice in the yard sale, then we ask for a generous donation,” Wuelling said.

Those who are interested in donating items for the fundraiser can drop them off at the shelter, 217 S. Redmond Road. The shelter will send someone to pick up larger items, such as appliances and furniture, until Thursday.

“If it’s local, we’ll pick it up,” Wuelling said.

The shelter is “overfull” and has 50 dogs and 30 cats, Wuelling said. Locals will be welcome to visit the shelter when it opens and see the adoptable pets.

Wuelling said it’s important for the community to support its local shelter.

“The local animal shelter in a city is normally funded by a city budget, but a city budget will only cover so much because you have more departments in a city,” she said. “So the community should always be involved, either with volunteering or monetary donations.”

Wuelling added that it’d be great if the shelter raised the $2,500 through the Barking Lot Sale.

“I love my job; it’s just awesome,” she said. “There’s bad things in it, but since we’re not euthanizing, it’s great. It’s stressful because right now, we’re fully loaded. Just knowing [the pets] go to homes — you do it for a reason. My reason is in my heart. Not one single paycheck will make up for what I’m doing.”

If those planning to attend the fundraiser want good items, Wuelling said to be there by the 7 a.m. start time. Some people even wait in line for the sale to start, she said.

“We’re having the yard sale to raise money for the animals because they need it,” Peterson said. “Hedy does not want to euthanize any animals. The more we raise, the more that’s going to help her with the job she does. If we can pay for the shots or we can pay for the sterilization, maybe more people would be willing to adopt.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/jacksonvilledogsandcats.

