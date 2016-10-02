Benton Teacher of the Year leaves legacy beyond speeches and yearbooks

Karen Hammer gave a simple reason for her long — and now award-winning — career in education.

“God gives us different gifts,” Hammer said.

The Benton native and educator said teaching is not just her gift, but her passion and heart. Now in her 34th year as a teacher, Hammer said there never really was any other path for her.

“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Hammer said. “I had had some excellent teachers along the way and was inspired by what they did. My parents, especially my daddy, wanted me to be able to support myself if something happened to my husband. I had fleeting thoughts of being a nurse or an administrative secretary, but those were never really considered.”

Last month, Hammer’s gift and her service to Benton High School were recognized when she was named the Benton School District Teacher of the Year for 2016.

“I was completely overwhelmed and humbled by the vote of my colleagues in the district,” Hammer said. “People in the community, parents and former students have been so gracious with their well-wishes. I still get emotional about it!”

Hammer isn’t the only one emotional over the award. Karen Hilborn, an assistant principal at Benton High School, has been Hammer’s friend, colleague and administrator, working with Hammer during her entire career at Benton. Hilborn said she was thrilled upon learning that Hammer had been named Teacher of the Year.

“She is very deserving,” Hilborn said. “She represents all that Benton High School is and should be. But I think the one thing that makes her so deserving of the award is that she truly puts the best interests of the students at the forefront. And one thing about Mrs. Hammer that a lot of people do not know is that she works endless hours at this school. She never mentions it to a single person, never says one word about the hours she works. She is truly an asset to our school and our students. You won’t find a kinder person.”

Born and raised in Benton, Hammer started her teaching career after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

“My first job was in Augusta High School, where I taught for six years,” she said. “I am thankful Mr. Herschel Hooks gave the opportunity to a young lady eager to start her teaching career. I learned a great deal about being a teacher while there.”

Hammer said it was her husband’s ministry that took the young couple to Judsonia, Des Arc and, finally, back home to Benton in 1991. And she has been at Benton High School ever since, teaching journalism and oral communications. Her own education and career path reflect a bit of what she passes on to the younger generations in her classroom.

“You always want to be marketable in any field,” Hammer said. “While at Augusta, I taught junior and senior English and speech, and did the yearbook for the last three years I was there. When I came to Benton High School, I taught [Advanced Placement] English Language and Composition for 14 or 15 years and some speech classes along the way. I had no idea when I received my certification that the [Arkansas Department of Education] would eventually require oral communications for graduation. The need arose for more oral communications classes.”

Over her 25 years of teaching at Benton High School, one thing remains the same for Hammer as it was in her early days as an educator. Teaching is still her passion, and working with students is her favorite aspect of her career.

“I get to see their growth in oral communications classes from being terrified to speak to an audience to [having] varying levels of confidence that they can do it,” Hammer said. “I’ve had journalism/yearbook students fall in love with that and go on to work for magazines or television stations. I love hearing all of their success stories and being a small part of that. I also enjoy hearing my former students talk about how much they use what we talk about in O.C. Most never think they will use it once they leave my class.”

While not all of Hammer’s former students went into the journalism field, the memories of time spent in her class remain. And for many, the lessons learned in her classroom reach far beyond speeches and yearbooks.

“I always had a lot of fun in Mrs. Hammer’s class,” said Rebekah Goshien, a former Benton High School student and yearbook editor who now owns a local salon. “She always found a way to make things fun. She really cares about the kids in her class. I learned from Mrs. Hammer that hard work pays off and to always be kind to everyone.”

When not in the classroom, Hammer and her husband, state Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, stay busy with their careers, three children and five grandchildren. He is also the pastor at Saline Baptist Church and the chaplain for Saline Memorial Hospice. Karen Hammer said she has learned a lot from her husband about having a servant’s heart. And her heart for teaching is most definitely a servant’s heart — one filled with memories of her students.

“I have many memories of my students through the years,” Hammer said. “A young lady had never read a book cover to cover until she read To Kill a Mockingbird in my class. She is now a voracious reader. One of the young men I taught always wanted a ‘free day.’ He eventually became an assistant principal. Lots of memories involve working on the yearbook with some creative staffers. Many memories are associated with athletic events, traveling to games and cheering on my favorite team.”

In May, when Hammer watches her 34th group of seniors cross the stage to receive their diplomas, she’ll share not just their memories but in their accomplishments as well. Because when classes are over and the robes are donned, Hammer said, she gauges her own success by the success of her students.

“Their successes are mine, however small those might be,” she said. “Teachers are constantly looking for the light bulb to come on or something to suddenly make sense. Sometimes, it’s simply making a connection with a student that helps him or her survive whatever difficulties he or she may be facing — inside or outside the classroom.”

Making the most of the gift she’s been given has turned into a successful career for Hammer — one that has, in turn, been a gift to her.

“I have been blessed to do what I love every day in a district I love with people I love,” she said. “My advice to students — find something you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life. The worst days will be tough, but manageable. The great days will be indescribable!”