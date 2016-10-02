Big Ten DB commit to visit Hogs this weekend

A highly regarded defensive back committed to a Big Ten school will officially visit Arkansas for the Alabama game.

Michigan safety commitment JMarick Woods said his parents will accompany on his trip to Fayetteville this weekend.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has about 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State. ESPN rates him the No. 21 safety in the nation. He said he talks to Coach Bret Bielema, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads.