Sunday, October 02, 2016, 9:10 p.m.
The Recruiting Guy

Big Ten DB commit to visit Hogs this weekend

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:03 p.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Jason Ivester REGROUPING: Defensive-line coach Rory Segrest works with Razorback players during a preseason practice in Fayetteville. Stinging from a 45-24 loss to Texas A&M in its Southeastern Conference opener, Arkansas hopes to bounce back against Alcorn State this week in its only Little Rock appearance this season. Kickoff is 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network alternate channel (Resort Channel 80).

A highly regarded defensive back committed to a Big Ten school will officially visit Arkansas for the Alabama game.

Michigan safety commitment JMarick Woods said his parents will accompany on his trip to Fayetteville this weekend.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has about 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State. ESPN rates him the No. 21 safety in the nation. He said he talks to Coach Bret Bielema, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads.

