The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 224 S. Spring St., business, Jerry Lamberson, 4:21 a.m. Sept. 18, property value unknown.

72202

• 1300 Bond Ave., business, John Kimbrell, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $5,111.

• 3400 Rebsamen Park Road, business, Mackenzie Page, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 18, cash totaling $71, property valued at $9.

• 1501 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Shanika Parker, 9 p.m. Sept. 19, property valued at $1,130.

72204

• 2220 S. Martin St., residence, Jeanna Guerine, 11 a.m. Sept. 17, property value unknown.

• 2300 S. Monroe St., residence, Carlethia Surratt, 9 p.m. Sept. 19, property valued at $648.

• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Jazmin Miller, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 20, cash totaling $300, property value unknown.

• 1709 Green Meadow Drive, residence, Marshall Nash, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $201.

• 6908 Stagecoach Road, residence, Cindy Brown, 7:58 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $801.

• 2400 S. Tyler St., residence, Jason Bennett, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 21, property value unknown.

• 1616 S. Harrison St., residence, Carlton Colemon, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $401.

• 10434 W. 36th St., residence, Dannie Howington, 7:10 a.m. Sept. 24, cash totaling $10,000, property valued at $2,902.

• 7400 W. 40th St., residence, Harrique Sanders, 12:24 p.m. Sept. 24, property value unknown.

72205

• 2 Mcgovern Drive, residence, Cynthia Allen, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $3,550.

• 115 N. Monroe St., residence, Clay Scott, 7 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $761.

• 1924 Wilson Road, residence, Sandeep Chinthoju, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $100.

72209

• 9812 Hilaro Springs Road, business, unknown, 9 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $1,200.

• 7710 Morris Drive, residence, Jose Armendariz, 1 p.m. Sept. 19, property valued at $3,000.

• 4 Rosemoor Drive, residence, Robert Foster, 8 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $2,700.

• 8105 Baseline Road, business, Damian Vaughn, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $5,100.

• 47 Hill Lane, residence, Cynthia Shavers, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $1,001.

• 7111 Baseline Road, residence, Mejia Lesbi, 8 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $600.

• 6116 Arbor Cove, residence, Larry Adams, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, property valued at $10,700.

• 65 W. Windsor Drive, residence, Steven Hefner, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $450.

72103

• 8200 Oxford Valley Drive, residence, Carolyn Williams, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $3,950.

• 11500 Chicot Road, residence, Blanca Escalante, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $1,975.

72210

• 7 Bogey Lane, residence, Lecia Hunt, midnight Sept. 1, property valued at $690.

• 36 Nandina Circle, residence, Patsy Moore, noon Sept. 18, property value unknown.

72211

• 501 Napa Valley Drive, residence, Andrew Lewis, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $2,001.

• 1602 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Blanca Torres, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $450.

• 11018 Beverly Hills Drive, residence, Marlon Ollison, 11:52 a.m. Sept. 22, property valued at $801.

• 13111 W. Markham St., business, Mike Raha, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, property valued at $25.

72223

• 15609 Cantrell Road, business, Charles Miller, 5 p.m. Sept. 23, property value unknown.

72227

• 314 Cambridge Place Drive, residence, Emily Harmon, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $5,525.

• 130 Cambridge Place Drive, residence, Dana Blackwell, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $201.

• 508 Cambridge Place Drive, residence, Ralph Freedman, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 22, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 800 N. Beech St., Bldg. 9 Apt. 134, residence, Marty Brooks, 9 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $1,500.

72117

• 4801 Alpha St., residence, Keith Smith, 7 a.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $800.

72118

• 3306 Pike Ave., business, Timothy Polson, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 19, property value unknown.

• 1205 W. 49th St., Apt. B, residence, Lindsay Stamps, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, property valued at $100.

• 5628 MacArthur Drive, business, unknown, 5 p.m. Sept. 22, property valued at $1,205.

• 4101 Arlene Laman Drive, residence, Robert Redding, 8:14 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $550.

Metro on 10/02/2016