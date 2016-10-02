Coffee clash could lead to peace-pie offer

October is my favorite month for many good reasons.

First of all, I’ve been swooning over pumpkins for weeks, and when October hits, I go into overdrive.

Pumpkin flavor is a divisive topic — people seem to love it or hate it. I’m addicted to anything pumpkin-flavored — ice cream, pie, cookies, muffins and, especially, lattes.

I thought I was going to get in a fistfight with a whippersnapper at a coffee truck last week when I ordered a pumpkin latte, and he said, a bit condescendingly: “It’s too early for pumpkin; it’s not even October.”

Then, he said: “I don’t think pumpkin lattes are all that interesting.” Those are fighting words, boy! Unfortunately, I was not wearing my shirt that says, “I like pumpkin spice a latte.”

When I told him I’d already made a pumpkin pie this year, he dared to ask if I made a “real one” from an actual pumpkin, not “the preserved stuff.” I said I use Libby’s canned pumpkin, which is not full of preservatives, and he had the nerve to argue with me.

If I had not had on my good black pants, I might have had to take him down right there in the parking lot. Well, that, and I’m really not a violent person.

Every October, I buy a plethora of pumpkins to decorate my front steps — last year I think I had 19 of various sizes — and I love to decorate inside my house for fall, with all kinds of pumpkins. Then comes Halloween, my favorite holiday (and co-worker Bobby’s birthday).

I have little lighted Halloween houses that I display, like the Ghoul School and Cauldron Cafe. You may think I’m weird, and that’s OK.

One of my prized possessions is a small orange metal pumpkin that my aunt took trick-or-treating as a child, and it’s probably 60 years old. It has Halloween scenes on it, and it gives me a thrill every year when I get it out. (OK, reading this back, I do sound weird.)

Before that holiday, though — my husband and I will celebrate 29 years of wedded bliss on Oct. 10, and we still like each other a lot after all these years.

It’s also my wonderful older son and daughter-in-law’s second anniversary this month, as well as my DIL’s birthday just two days before that. My brother, aka Wonder Brother, has a birthday Oct. 27, and there will be partying for those special people at some point. The month begins with the birthday of my husband’s niece, too, but she lives in another state.

I will try to make it to the state fair this month, too, because I love the exhibits and the fair food.

Speaking of which, I think it is time to make another pie. I went to my pantry and pulled out a can, which clearly states on it “100 percent pumpkin.”

I may go find Coffee Boy and give him the pie — right in the face. No, I’m a nice person. I’ll take it as a peace offering, and maybe I’ll buy him a pumpkin latte to go with it.

