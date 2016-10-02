COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Oct. 5

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY— The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Enter the church off Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or

(501) 730-4106 by Monday.

Women in Aviation: The Ninety-Nines

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer a Sterling Scholars Presentation, Women in Aviation: The Ninety-Nines, by Carol Foy from 1-1:45 p.m. From 2-2:30 p.m., Foy will join a panel of local female pilots, who will share their stories of piloting their own planes over the past 60 years. Several of the women are members of Amelia Earhart’s organization of female pilots, the Ninety-Nines. The event is free, but a $10 donation for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) is suggested. For more information, call (501) 844-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center.

Oct. 6

Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Heber Springs Community Center. More than 60 exhibitors will display and promote their products and services. The public is invited, and admission is free.

Public Lecture

CONWAY — Hendrix College will host Cacao Biology, Chocolate Culture: An Ecology of Colonial Knowledge and the Genesis of Taste, a public lecture by Kathryn E. Sampeck, at 6:30 p.m. in Mills C in the Mills Social Sciences Center. The lecture, sponsored by the Hendrix Sociology and Anthropology Club, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Hendrix anthropology professor Stacey Schwartzkopf at (501) 505-1507 or

schwartzkopf@hendrix.edu.

Billy Kemp Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Billy Kemp in concert at 7 p.m. at the library. Kemp, of Jeni & Billy fame, will perform songs from the Jeni & Billy release Heart of the Mountain, as well as others from the duos’ catalog, plus earlier songs that he co-wrote. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email

nancy@fcl.org.

Hilliard Speech Showcase

CONWAY — The annual Hilliard Speech Showcase will take place at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the University of Central Arkansas College of Business. The event, created to honor the memory of Olive Hilliard, a professor at UCA from 2003 until her death in 2010, showcases outstanding students from Principles of Communication classes. The winner and runner-up will receive a cash prize. The Olive M. Hilliard Fund supports the showcase winners. To contribute, contact the UCA Foundation or the School of Communication office at (501) 450-3344. For more information, contact Teri Colaianni, Hilliard Speech Showcase committee chair, at (501) 450-5603 or teric@uca.edu.

Oct. 7 and 8

Plumerville Homecoming

PLUMERVILLE — All Plumerville residents, former residents and graduates and former students of the Plumerville School are invited to the 2016 Homecoming and Reunion. Plumerville Masonic Lodge 253 will host a chili supper at 5 p.m. Friday at the Plumerville Fire Department. The public is invited. The Plumerville Youth Association will serve a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Homecoming Committee will sell hamburgers, drinks, chips and desserts at noon Saturday for $7 per meal. A display of pictures and memorabilia may be viewed in the Community Room Friday night and Saturday. The Plumerville High School Class of 1966 will be honored at the reunion dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium. Tickets are $12 each. For more information, call 2016 chairman David Garrett at (501) 208-2882 or Bill Plummer at (501) 208-2882.

Leslie Mountain Man Rendezvous

LESLIE — The fifth annual Leslie Mountain Man Rendezvous will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in downtown Leslie. The free event will feature

pre-1840 history coming alive, as well as vendors. Public, private and home schools are invited to attend Friday. Downtown Leslie offers historic homes and buildings, the Ozark Heritage Arts Center, antique stores, shops, art, restaurants, lodging and sourdough bread baked in a brick oven. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Oct. 8

Fall Festival

OPPELO — Riverview Baptist Christian School, 123 Riverview Road, will host its 44th annual Fall Festival. A turkey and dressing dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $7 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 may eat free. Carryout meals will be available. Activities will include a silent auction, a cake walk, a hayride, a treasure hunt, a blowup slide and a Pies and More Store. Games will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a live auction at 7:45 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the school. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-0327.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Quickfire games will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. The one-day workshop offers beginner instruction by Wayne Randolph and intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. A limited number of loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or

calling (501)-206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

ONGOING

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at the Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting will be Nov. 17. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Christmas Parade Entry Forms

RUSSELLVILLE — Entry forms for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade are now available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. All entries must have a Christmas theme. The entry fee is $25 for a float and $100 for a commercial entry other than a float. The entry deadline

is noon Nov. 28. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. The meetings are open to anyone interested in coins, tokens, medals, paper money, documents, etc. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Upcoming

Plummerville United Methodist Homecoming Service

PLUMERVILLE — Plummerville United Methodist Church, 200 W. Church St., will have its Homecoming Service on Oct. 9. Services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Lancaster, district superintendent of the Central District of the United Methodist Church, delivering the message. A potluck fellowship lunch will follow in Plummer Hall. All members, former members, former pastors and friends are invited to this day of celebration. For more information, contact Bill Plummer at (501) 208-2882 or 301 Moore St., Plumerville, AR 72127.

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 11 at the Rustic Inn. A representative from Hughes and Associates will address insurance issues and changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Russellville Trail Dedication

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville invites the public to the dedication of the North Phoenix Trail at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11. The trail is adjacent to the Russellville Climbing Center at 1605 N. Phoenix Ave. The trail was funded by a West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc. general-improvement-fund grant program.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. A presentation will be given by Dan Littlefield, director of the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Anyone 50 or older is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact chapter president Doug Ladner at (501) 413-8184 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Sunset Cinema: Downtown Date Night

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce will present Sunset Cinema: Downtown Date Night on Oct. 14 at the new Depot Park, featuring Life as We Know It, starring Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel and Arkansas’ own Josh Lucas. Sponsor activities, including games and snacks, will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin shortly after sundown. The admission cost is $1 for adults. The rain date will be Oct. 21. For more information about Sunset Cinema and other chamber programs, call (479) 968-2530 or visit www.russellvillechamber.org.

Fall Spaghetti Dinner

ST. VINCENT — The St. Mary’s Altar Society will have its annual fall spaghetti and sausage dinner from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95. The menu also includes slaw, green beans, homemade bread and pie. The all-you-can-eat dinner costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Adult takeout meals will be available. The event will include a bake sale, a country kitchen and a silent auction. For more information, call Francie Gottsponer at (501) 354-4737.

2016 Krueger Lecture

RUSSELLVILLE — Paul Andrew Hutton, professor of history at the University of New Mexico, will be the guest speaker for the sixth annual David W. Krueger Lecture at Arkansas Tech University. Hutton will offer a lecture titled Davy Crockett and the Creation of an American Legend at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall. A reception will follow. The lecture is free and open to the public. Krueger served on the Arkansas Tech history faculty from 1960 to 2010. For more information, call (479) 968-0265.

Third Thursday Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Third Thursday Farmers Market will be open from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Courtyard, 130 Village Lane. The market features plants, produce and herbs. Setup is at 8 a.m., and there are no vendor fees.

Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The International Church Planters’ sixth annual golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Tannenbaum Golf Club. The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes lunch, a T-shirt and range balls. Awards will be given for the first-place team in each flight, closest to the pin, the longest drive and a hole in one. Mulligans are also available for purchase. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Pay fees in advance by Oct. 15 by mailing to ICP, P.O. Box 112, Tumbling Shoals, AR 72581. For more information, call (501) 362-3339 or email Bill Williams at bw_icp@yahoo.com.

