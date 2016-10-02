COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 1

The Comedy of Errors

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Harlequin Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s farcical romp The Comedy of Errors, directed by Fonzie Geary, at 2 p.m. in the Holloway Theatre at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and non-Lyon students, and free for students with a Lyon ID. For reservations, call the box office at (870) 307-7511.

White County Iris Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will meet at 2 p.m. at 605 E. Race Ave. Reports on the group’s recent events will be given. All who are interested in the cultivation of irises are welcome to attend.

Oct. 3

Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — All retired teachers in Lonoke County are invited to a potluck meeting of the Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Mary Alice Hughes will speak to the group about members’ insurance needs. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share and nonperishable food items for the food pantry.

Oct. 4

Republican Watch Party

BATESVILLE — Join fellow Independence County Republicans to watch the vice presidential debate at 7:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Bring a snack or a drink to share, and popcorn will be provided.

Oct. 5

Women in Aviation: The Ninety-Nines

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer a Sterling Scholars Presentation, Women in Aviation: The Ninety-Nines, by Carol Foy from 1-1:45 p.m. From 2-2:30 p.m., Foy will join a panel of local female pilots, who will share their stories of piloting their own planes over the past 60 years. Several of the women are members of Amelia Earhart’s organization of female pilots, the Ninety-Nines. The event is free, but a $10 donation for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) is suggested. For more information, call (501) 844-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center.

Oct. 6

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Omaha Center. The program will be American Indian Art, Ritual and Social Interaction in the Central Arkansas River Valley. George Sabo of the Arkansas Archeological Survey and Anthropology Department will talk about excavation findings in the Carden Bottoms area, north of Petit Jean Mountain. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Business Expo at the Heber Springs Community Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 60 exhibitors will display and promote their products and services. The public is invited, and admission is free.

Oct. 7

Kiwanis Chili Supper Fundraiser

BEEBE— The Beebe Kiwanis Club will host its annual Chili Supper from 4-7 p.m. in the Beebe High School 9-10 Cafeteria, in conjunction with the Beebe High School Homecoming. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children ages 3 and younger may eat free. The “all you can eat” meal consists of homemade chili, beans, hot dogs and buns, chips, cheese, apple crisp and a drink. Tickets may be purchased from Kiwanis members or at the door. Proceeds from the event will fund Kiwanis community projects. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Oct. 8

Searcy High School Class of 1961 Reunion

SEARCY — The Searcy High School class of 1961 will hold its 55th-year reunion at the Robbin-Sanford Grand Hall. A continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. A soup and salad lunch will be served at noon for classmates and their guests. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be catered for the class at 5 p.m. For this event, attendees need to pay $20 per person to Franchelle Dennis, (501) 207-2058. Other classes are invited to attend the reunion from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call Ruby Bates at (501) 827-5195.

Ghost of Davidsonville Fall Festival

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park will present the Ghosts of Davidsonville Fall Festival from 5-9 p.m. Entrance is free, with food, funnel cakes, merchandise and haunted hayrides all available for purchase during the event. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costume and bring their trick-or-treat bags. Free entertainment will be presented from 5:30-9 p.m. Historic games and craft demonstrators will showcase how the people of Davidsonville would have lived and played 200 years ago. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Quickfire games will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Pancake Breakfast

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6-10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 204 N. Third St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children younger than 10. Proceeds will be used to purchase eyeglasses for local school children and in-need adults, assist local applicants with glaucoma and cataract surgeries, and provide vision screenings and support the Cabot Lions Scholarship Fund. Used eyeglasses will be collected at the breakfast to recycle for people who need them.

White County Daylily Society Fall Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a fall sale from 8 a.m. to noon on the east side of the Courthouse Square with the farmers market. The sale will take place rain or shine. All double divisions of lilies will be $4 each.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. The one-day workshop offers beginner instruction by Wayne Randolph and intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 per person for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3.p.m. A limited number of loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or calling (501) 206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE — The Ladies of the Knights and Knights of Columbus Council 11604 will host their 13th annual Oktoberfest at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 108 N. First St. The evening will feature a German dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $15 per adult. Proceeds will be used to fund the Knights and Ladies’ charitable organizations. For tickets or more information, call Theresa at (501) 843-8251 or Linda at (501) 843-7655. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

ONGOING

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, beginning this week. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance when disaster strikes. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 11 at the Rustic Inn. A representative from Hughes and Associates will address insurance issues and changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Health Fair and Membership Drive

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle, will have its annual Health Fair and New Membership Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The event will offer flu shots, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, hearing-aid checks, free haircuts and styling, free phones for the hearing impaired and many vendors.

Women in Business Conference Keynote Speaker

BATESVILLE — The keynote message at the Women in Business Conference 2016 on Oct. 14 will be delivered by Diane Smith, CEO/founder of American Rural. Smith’s message will answer the question, “What’s Next for Rural America?” The conference will be in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Registration for the conference is $99. Register at mybatesville.org or call (870) 793-2378.

Variety Night Fundraiser

BATESVILLE — John 3:16 Ministries will present its 11th annual Variety Night fundraiser Oct. 15 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. A catfish dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 5-7 p.m., a silent auction will run from 3-7, and a live auction will start at 6. There will also be entertainment and a Kids Korner. Tickets are $10 and include entry into the drawing for a 2005 Jeep Cherokee. Tickets may be purchased at Dairy Queen and at the door. For more information, call (870) 799-2525 or visit john316thecure.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Under the baton of music director and vocalist Nich Hilscher, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform big-band and swing hits, including “Moonlight Serenade,” “At Last” and “Danny Boy.” The show will open with the Batesville High School Jazz Band, directed by Phillip Shewmaker. Tickets, at $15 each, may be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the business office in the Nichols Administration Building. Contact Monty Hill at (870) 307-7080 or montgomery.hill@lyon.edu.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival Oct. 22 on Main Street. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artists’ booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

Ozark Foothills Literacy Project Informational Meeting

ASH FLAT — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 in the Meeting Room of the Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St. Tutor training, which will last about two hours, will follow for those who would like to volunteer. The Literacy Project teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send a card to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem, AR 72576.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.