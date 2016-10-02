COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 2

Golf Tournament

HOT SPRINGS — The Guardian Angels Cat Rescue and Adoption Shelter, 907 Hobson Ave., will have its annual fundraiser, a four-person scramble, at the Diamond Head Golf course. All are invited to the event to golf, eat dinner, win prizes and help the homeless cats in Hot Springs. For more information, contact Diane Jones at (501) 276-1480.

Oct. 3

Living With Alzheimer’s: For Middle-Stage Caregivers

BENTON — Caregivers are invited to learn the symptoms and care needs associated with the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline County Master Gardeners

BENTON — Join Master Gardener Janet Carson and learn about fall gardening at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 4

Table Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table top ames from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 4 and 6

Watercolor Class

BRYANT/BENTON — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to practice watercolor painting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the

Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 5

Men’s Village Garden Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Village Garden Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Village United Methodist Church. The program, presented by Tom Neale, is titled Create a Bird Habitat. For more information, visit mensvillagegardenclub.com.

Women’s Welcome Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club business/luncheon meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. For more information, call (501) 276-3495.

Oct. 5 and 7

Walking Club

BENTON — The Saline County Library Walking Club will meet at 8 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The group will walk (or run) around the parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring a bottle of water and dress for the weather. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 6

Library Block Party

BRYANT — Youth ages 14 and younger are invited to play with building blocks from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Science and Arts Cafe Lecture Series

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts’ Science and Arts Cafe lecture series for the 2016-17 academic year will begin with Bottling the Elixir: The Mountain Valley Spring Water Company, Environment, Health and Capitalism, by Neil Oatsvall, at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave. The series features members of ASMSA’s faculty leading discussions on a wide range of topics. The lectures will be the second Thursday of each month through December, and again February through April. The lectures are free and open to the public.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Village Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The program, presented by Nancy Holder, is titled Emigrant Trains and Railroads. For more information, call (501) 915-8446.

Oct. 6 and 9

Planentarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Dawn of the Space Age at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3 per person, and $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call

(870) 230-5170.

Oct. 6-9

Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd

BENTON — In honor of the 170th anniversary of the birth of David O. Dodd in 1846, the Royal Players of the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., will present Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. The play, written by Nancy Hendricks and directed by Randall Earnest, includes the backstory involving the women in Dodd’s life. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and active military personnel, and $5 for students. For tickets, call the theater at (501) 315-5483 or visit www.theroyalplayers.com.

Oct. 7

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The group will learn new art techniques, have snacks and more. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Fall Color Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — A selection of work by artists employing the strong use of color will be featured during Fall Color, the October exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave. The opening reception will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Hot Springs Gallery Walk. The exhibit will be on display Friday through Oct. 31. Work by Virmarie DePoyster, Robert Fogel, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Tony Saladino, Rebecca Thompson, Dan Thornhill and others will be on display. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Oct. 8

Master Gardeners Garden Expo

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Master Gardeners will host its Garden Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 3804 Central Ave. There is no admission charge, and the public is welcome to attend. Lunch will be available for a fee. The theme is “Gardening Like the Masters.” The event will feature speakers, workshops and interactive displays. Jim Shults of Shults Greenhouse will speak at 10:30 a.m. on bulbs and other fall planting for winter, spring and summer color, and Corrin Troutman of Compton Gardens will speak at 1 p.m. about native plants. Master Gardeners will offer free advice, and vendors will sell plants, shrubs and more. For more information, contact Allen Bates at (501) 623-6841.

Ongoing

Costume Closet

BENTON/BRYANT — Costumes will be available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday through Oct. 31 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. All costumes are due back by Nov. 5. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

To Kill a Mockingbird

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University theater programs have partnered to produce To Kill a Mockingbird at 2:30 p.m. today in OBU’s Verser Theatre, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 10 in HSU’s Arkansas Hall Studio Theatre. Tickets are $10 per person, or free for students with an HSU or OBU student ID. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit

obu.edu/boxoffice.

Exit Laughing

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present Exit Laughing at 2:30 p.m. today; at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit

pockettheatre.com.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Monday Studio Artists Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Monday Studio Artists of Hot Springs Village — Shirley Anderson, Barbara Seibel and Caryl Joy Young — will exhibit their work at the Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Public Library System, 420 Main St. in North Little Rock, through Saturday. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is closed Sundays. There is no admission charge. For more information on these artists, visit www.themondaystudioartists.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class is taught by a local fitness instructor and is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts at Ouachita Baptist University will host Stephen Watson in a guest exhibit titled Emanate: A Fragrant Installation through Oct. 17. in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

Upcoming

Running for Cover 5K Run/Walk

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition will sponsor its second annual Running for Cover 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 to benefit the homeless in Hot Spring County. Runners/walkers and sponsors are still needed. Participants will line up at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Arkansas 270, behind Auto Zone. Registration by Thursday is $20 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger. After Thursday, the fee is $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 and younger. To register online, visit hschomeless.weebly.com or www.arkansasrunner.com. Information is also on Facebook. Packet pickup and race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to P.O. Box 472, Malvern, AR 72104; or made on the website.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.