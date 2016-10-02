Crash fatal to one in Carroll County
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:06 a.m.
A crash in Carroll County killed a 20-year-old man and injured a passenger Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
Derrick Turley of Berryville was driving north on Arkansas 21 around 4:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to overturn, police said.
Turley, who was driving a 1985 Toyota pickup, was killed. His passenger, Corey Hunt, 20, of Green Forest was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville, according to the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.
Metro on 10/02/2016
Print Headline: Crash fatal to one in Carroll County
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Crash fatal to one in Carroll County
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.