Demand growing for Alaska cruises

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A growing consumer demand for Alaska cruises has put the state back in the million-passenger club as it rebounds after a leaner stretch. And next year is expected to be even better with larger-capacity ships added to the Far North lineup.

The millionth passenger was recently counted as the Alaska cruise industry’s season was nearing its end. Final passenger totals are expected to be slightly higher.

“Alaska’s very popular,” Holland America Line spokesman Erik Elvejord said Friday. “We’ve been getting a lot of interest in it.”

Overall visitor numbers also are growing, with a record of more than 2 million travelers in the state last year. This summer’s season is projected to be “just as positive” and expected to continue next year as well, said Sarah Leonard, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

“With continued interest by cruise companies including Alaska itineraries and bringing bigger ships to Alaska ports, we expect the growth to continue next summer,” Leonard said Friday in an email.

John Binkley, president of Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, says the 2017 season is expected to bring up to 45,000 additional passengers from this year’s tally. That would break the old record set in 2008.

The number of sailings also is expected to slightly grow, from 477 this year to 481 next year.