Dentist donates proceeds from book sales to Alzheimer’s research

During long nights caring for his wife, Melba, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012, James Burleson took to a legal pad for a creative outlet.

Pen in hand, he wrote stories of his upbringing in Carlisle, where the amenities were few, the living was simple, and farming was the way of life, he said. The writing kept him productively occupied while he got used to being a caregiver, and in 2015, he published his work in a 65-page book titled The Redneck Chronicles: A Country Boy Can Survive, which Burleson said is a humorous look at growing up in backwoods Arkansas.

“I just wanted to make good use of my time,” said Burleson, a 43-year dentist who formerly owned Burleson Family Dentistry in Cabot. “The more I wrote, I thought, ‘You know, this thing’s actually going to turn out pretty good.’ I sent it to a few people, had a couple of local authors who read it, and they encouraged me to go on.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative disorder that affects the brain’s nerve cells, “resulting in memory loss, thinking and language skills and behavioral changes.” In various stages of the disease, a person with Alzheimer’s may repeat a question, have trouble remembering names or mistake a person for someone else. The foundation also states that abilities such as eating, walking and sitting up become more difficult during later stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Funds from sales of The Redneck Chronicles are being donated to Alzheimer’s research, and the book can be purchased on Amazon. So far, about $150 has been donated, and Burleson hopes to see more donated. Also, publishing a sequel to The Redneck Chronicles is in the works.

“Initially, I did this for my own sanity,” he said. “I was having a tough time coping with [Melba’s diagnosis], and then once the book started developing, I have two patients who are authors and had them read it, and they were very encouraging. And I thought, ‘Well, I can do a lot of good with this if people buy it. I’ll just donate the money to Alzheimer’s.’”

Twelve years ago, Melba began experiencing symptoms that affected her speech. Doctors determined that her symptoms were caused by thyroid issues and treated her as such for four years. Burleson said he had difficulty finding area doctors who would diagnose her with Alzheimer’s, and in 2012, when she was 59 years old, Melba was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida.

The progression of the disease led to a role reversal in the couple. Melba had run the day-to-day operations of Burleson Family Dentistry in Cabot, which their son Brad now owns. In the home, she did all of the cooking. When the family went on a trip, she made all of the arrangements.

“She did everything, and now I do all that,” Burleson said.

Though she was a nurse who for many years worked in labor and delivery, Melba was great at managing Burleson Family Dentistry, Burleson said. She even helped design the office, but eventually, her symptoms became apparent at work.

“She used to be able to do everything on the computer,” he said. “She’d be making appointments, doing a health history, she’d multitask really well, and someone would call, and immediately their name would be gone. She couldn’t keep it.”

Burleson met Melba while they were growing up in Carlisle, and they even dated a couple of times while there, he said. When he finished dental school at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, Melba visited him at a Stuttgart hospital after he had a near-fatal snakebite. The two married in 1973.

“She’s a hard worker, she’s energetic,” Burleson said. “She’s a very good mother. Everything she did, she did well, especially in nursing. She worked labor and delivery for a number of years. At the time, we just clicked.”

Bonnie Vaught, a former dental hygienist for Burleson Family Dentistry, said she grew closer to Melba while working at the practice. Vaught also said that many of the stories in The Redneck Chronicles are ones the staff has heard over the years.

“We were always asking him to tell us one of them,” she said. “He’s quite the storyteller, too. I’ve always loved those stories. I loved them in print because I read them just like I heard them. A lot of people can tell a good story, but they have no talent to put that on paper.”

Vaught, who has read the sequel, said readers can recognize the maturity in the follow-up book. She added that the Burlesons are admired by the community.

“They are the kind of people who never felt better than you,” she said. “They had everything, but they were never better than anybody, and they were quick to share. I think that’s one of the reasons we were all so hurt that this could have happened to them.”

Melba’s brother Randy Schafer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a year and a half after Melba was, and he died a year and a half ago, Burleson said. The experience made him more determined to treat Melba in their own home.

“I visited a couple of nursing homes, and it just made me sick to think of her in that environment,” he said. “They do a very good service for a lot of people, but I think that she does better at home, in her own environment. The need for Alzheimer’s facilities is overwhelming. If it comes to the point where it’s better for her to be there, then I might go that route.”

With the help of four at-home nurses who rotate shifts, Melba receives care at all hours of the day. There are 31 items on Melba’s list of daily medications and vitamins, including cinnamon, biotin, zinc and more. Burleson said her motor skills are continuing to degrade.

“She tolerates them very well. It’s a slow go,” he said. “I have to put them in applesauce or flavor them with syrup or honey or something, or she won’t take them. I divide them up morning and night. I don’t have a set regimen. I know mentally what she gets each day.”

Melba’s disease also means that the couple cannot participate in many of the activities they used to, Burleson said.

“We can’t go to the mall. We can’t travel, go out to eat [because of] the toileting issue, mainly,” he said. “Occasionally, we can go to some place very close, but we have to be very careful with our planning on that. She’s still able to go to church. She will sit in the pew for an hour. For some reason, that’s the only place I found that she will be still.”

As time went on, Burleson decided he no longer wished to manage Burleson Family Dentistry.

“My younger son wanted to buy me out anyway, so it worked out really well,” he said. “I still work for him 3 1/2 days a week. Our relationship: I’m the employee, he is the boss, and it works out well.”

Vaught said that over the years, disease or not, Burleson has always adored Melba.

“He thinks everything she does is so cute,” Vaught said.

Using writing as an outlet has helped both Burleson and Alzheimer’s-disease research, Vaught said.

“It has driven him to start seeking out doctors and research people to help them be able to have the ability to find things that would help with Alzheimer’s,” she said. “It’s changed him from just writing books for his own need to, ‘OK, I can be doing this for somebody else.’”

Burleson said a lack of aggression is missing in Alzheimer’s-disease research.

“There are several medicines out there that have [been promising], but getting a patent on a drug — it takes awhile. It’s just not a speedy process,” he said. “I would like to think that some of these drugs can be fast-tracked, some of these therapies can be fast-tracked. We know the need is increasing for it. I’m sure the public-health officials are doing all they can but still trying to protect the public at large.”

Burleson and the part-time, at-home caregivers read The Redneck Chronicles to Melba, who he said can’t remember having heard it before, so she always gets enjoyment from hearing it again. Burleson held a book signing Oct. 1 at the Cabot Public Library and plans to do more of the events.

He said he advises caregivers to remember that they don’t have to experience the process alone and to keep their loved ones connected to the world around them.

The second Redneck Chronicles book, which covers more personal anecdotes and family history, is expected to be published this year, and Burleson said he hopes readers enjoy both memoirs.

“I hope they get a lot of enjoyment out of it and a lot of reminiscence,” he said. “It’s a very simple book about a very simple time — very simple, straightforward values. I like to think it’s a wholesome book. It’s something that is a little rare these days.”

