Deputies find 2 dead at house in Carroll County

Carroll County sheriff’s deputies found two bodies Saturday afternoon after being called to a house on a reported hostage situation, the sheriff’s office said. It appeared both victims had been shot.

In a news release, the office said deputies were sent to the residence at 1197 County Road 920 at 2:43 p.m. After failing to contact anyone inside, they entered the house and found Aubry Smith, 54, and Victoria Smith, 50, dead in the bedroom, “both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release said.

Aubry Smith lived at the address while Victoria Smith lived in Harrison. The two were married but had recently separated, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, per the release, but it isn’t looking for any suspects.