Film festival to celebrate 25 years

HOT SPRINGS — One of the county’s few film festivals that focuses solely on documentaries will celebrate a quarter century in existence next week when the Historic Downtown District of Hot Springs hosts the 25th annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival.

The festival will take place Friday through Oct. 16 at the Arlington Hotel and Spa downtown.

“It is one of the oldest nonfictional festivals in North America,” said Courtney Pledger, executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. “It is also an Oscar-qualifying festival for the Academy Awards.”

Pledger said all the films will be shown within walking distance of each other, except for Farmer/Veteran, which will be shown at the Woodlands Auditorium in Hot Springs Village.

“[The festival] attracts thousands of visitors to our city, where they experience the rich history and exciting attractions Hot Springs has to offer,” CEO of Visit Hot Springs Steve Arrison said in a statement. “In addition, the HSDFF enriches the cultural life of our community, state and region with its unprecedented gathering of the best documentary films and their creators in one place.”

Pledger said what’s great about that is that all the filmmakers and special guests won’t be across the river or at different hotels.

“They will be right there, hanging out, shopping and visiting,”

Pledger said.

The festival will feature films from well-known directors and actors, as well as short films made by Arkansans.

Information and the ticket box office will be located in the mezzanine lobby of the hotel beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Tickets and passes are available online at www.hsdfi.org. Tickets and passes will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, 659 Ouachita Ave. in Hot Springs.

Ticket prices range from an All-

Access Pass for $250 to general admission for $8. The All-Access Pass for the festival grants admission to all films and parties with priority admission, including Opening Night and Closing Night and by-invitation-only Sponsor, Donor & Special Guest Kickoff Cocktails, as well as Silver

Anniversary Cocktails and the Traditional Carolyn Taylor Filmmaker Party. The pass also includes The Rocky Horror Picture Show VIP Experience for the price of a regular admission, and access to the exclusive Deltic Timber Filmmaker & Special Guest Lounge.

General admission includes admission to a single screening during the festival. There is also a FilmBuff Pass for $150, a Student Pass for $50 and a Day Pass for $25.

Highlighting this year’s festival are the following films.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

Ron Howard’s film explores how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr became The Beatles.

“The film delves into their inner workings — how they made decisions, created their music and built their collective career together — all the while, highlighting The Beatles’ extraordinary and unique musical gifts and their remarkable, complementary personalities,” according to the website.

The film focuses on the beginning of The Beatles to their last concert in San Francisco in 1966. Freda Kelly, who was The Beatles’ secretary from the very beginning and is featured in the film Good Ol’ Freda, which is also being shown at the festival, will be on hand as a special guest for both films.

Good Ol’ Freda will be shown at 11 a.m. Oct. 15, and The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years will be shown at 1:30 p.m.

For the Love of Spock

The Arkansas premiere of the story of Star Trek’s Mr. Spock and Leonard Nimoy, the actor who played Spock for nearly 50 years.

“The film’s focus began as a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series, but after Nimoy passed away in February 2015, his son, director Adam Nimoy, was ready to tell another story: his personal experience growing up with Leonard and Spock,” the festival’s website states.

Adam discusses the impact of Mr. Spock, as well as the pros and cons of being the son of a TV legend.

For the Love of Spock will be shown at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Adam will attend the event through Skype for questions and answers.

Command and Control

An accident occurred in Damascus, Arkansas, in 1980, when a worker dropped a socket, puncturing the fuel tank of a ballistic missile carrying a nuclear warhead.

“The incident ignites a series of frantic efforts to avoid a deadly disaster, and the film recounts the story from the man who dropped the socket, to the man who designed the warhead, to the secretary of defense,” the festival’s website states.

The film showcases the bravery that prevented “an explosion 600 times more powerful than Hiroshima,” Pledger said. The film will premiere opening night at 6:30. Filmmaker and author Eric Schlosser and the featured subjects will be in attendance.

Actors Beau Bridges and Louis Gossett Jr. will act as honorary co-chairmen for this year’s festival.

“It is going to be a huge festival this year,” Pledger said. “There will be more special guests and filmmakers coming than ever before.”

Other celebrity guests will include Ed Asner, Barry Bostwick and Arkansas native Tess Harper. Bostwick will be on hand for the showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 14 beginning at 10 p.m. Bostwick starred, along with others, in the 1975 movie.

For a complete film schedule, visit www.hsdfi.org/festival-schedule.

