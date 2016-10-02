Getting it straight

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call 501-378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.

Three people were injured in a shooting Friday night in the area of West 13th and Rice streets in Little Rock, and all three victims were alive as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Little Rock Police Department. Because of incorrect information provided by the department, an article in Saturday's edition incorrectly stated that one of the victims had died Friday.

