Sunday, October 02, 2016, 5:16 a.m.
Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:37 a.m.

The age limit for elected offices in Alabama would be raised if voters in that state approve a measure on the November ballot, but the measure would not apply to judges. The Associated Press provided incorrect information on the ballot measure for an article in Saturday’s editions on suspended Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

