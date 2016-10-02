Hit in S.C. school shooting, boy, 6, dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A 6-year-old boy who was critically wounded in a school shooting died Saturday, days after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on a school playground, authorities said.

Jacob Hall had been fighting for his life after a bullet struck him in a main artery in his leg, causing a major brain injury from a "catastrophic" loss of blood, his doctor said. Jacob died about 1 p.m. Saturday, and an autopsy will be performed today, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Authorities said Jacob, another student and a first-grade teacher at Townville Elementary were wounded by the teenager, who had just killed his father at their home.

The other wounded student and the injured teacher, Meghan Hollingsworth, were treated and released from a hospital.

Jacob's parents, Renae and Rodger Hall, thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for Jacob and Hollingsworth, "who put her life on the line to try to protect and save Jacob."

Authorities have not released a motive for either shooting.

The teenager was charged as a minor Friday with murder and three counts of attempted murder. He has not been publicly identified by authorities.

Louisiana allotted flood loans, grants

NEW ORLEANS -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated a loan program for governments in Louisiana affected by the August floods, and has approved more than $128 million in grants for a "shelter at home" program for people rebuilding damaged residences.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the activation of the Community Disaster Loan Program in a Friday news release. He said money lent through the program will help Louisiana governments carry on functions and meet disaster-related needs.

"We appreciate FEMA's approval of our request, and we hope this will provide some relief to the local governments who are worried about how to deal with the unexpected costs associated with this flooding," Edwards, a Democrat, said.

The shelter-at-home grant money was announced by members of the state congressional delegation. The program enables people to live in their flood-damaged homes, instead of hotels or other temporary housing, while they make repairs.

911 call aired after fatal police struggle

PASADENA, Calif. -- Authorities in Los Angeles County released security video and a 911 call from the family of a man armed with a knife and later reported to be bipolar who died after a struggle with Pasadena police officers at an apartment complex.

Police did not reveal the name of the man who died, but several family members identified him as Reginald Thomas, a father of eight.

In the 911 recording released late Friday, a male caller told the dispatcher that his brother, Reginald, was high and holding a knife under his armpit, but had not threatened those in the apartment with the knife.

When the dispatcher asked if his brother had any mental conditions, the caller didn't know. Later he said his brother was known to be violent, contradicting claims other family members made later to reporters.

During the call early Friday, a brief struggle could be heard over the phone, with someone shouting, "get off me."

Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez said a fight took place after the officers used a Taser on the man when he ignored their orders to drop the knife.

After he was subdued, officers noticed he wasn't breathing and attempted to revive him, Sanchez said in a statement.

Train signals found OK at N.J. crash site

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Federal investigators say there were no problems with signals at a New Jersey station where a commuter train crashed, killing a woman and injuring more than 100 others.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that the signals leading to the terminal appear to be working normally. It added that a full study can't be completed yet because the train is still in the station.

Officials say structural problems are preventing work crews from removing the New Jersey Transit train from Hoboken Terminal, where it crashed Thursday morning.

The agency said the train's engineer, Thomas Gallagher, has been interviewed by investigators.

A Section on 10/02/2016