Matthew soaks Colombia, heads for Jamaica, Cuba

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent history weakened a little Saturday as it drenched coastal Colombia and roared across the Caribbean on a course that puts Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba in its path.

Matthew briefly reached the top hurricane classification, Category 5, and was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Felix in 2007.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Matthew's winds had weakened from a peak of 160 mph to a still-potentially devastating 150 mph, a Category 4 storm. It was expected to reach the eastern part of Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday.

The forecast track would carry it across Cuba and into the Bahamas, with a chance of a brush with Florida, though that would be several days away.

"It's too early to rule out what impacts, if any, would occur in the United States and Florida," said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman at the Hurricane Center.

As Matthew skimmed past the northern tip of South America, there were reports of heavy flooding and at least one death -- the second attributed to the storm.

Authorities said at least 27 houses were damaged and two roads were washed out along the La Guajira peninsula of Colombia, which has been suffering from a multiyear drought. They said a 67-year-old man was swept away to his death by a flash flood in an area where it hadn't rained for four years.

Elsewhere, all across Colombia's Caribbean coastline, authorities set up emergency shelters, closed access to beaches and urged residents living near the ocean to move inland in preparation for storm surges that were forecast to reach their most-intense moment Saturday.

There was also concern that heavy rain across much of the country could dampen turnout for today's nationwide referendum on a peace accord between the government and leftist rebels.

In Jamaica, high surf began pounding the coast, and flooding temporarily closed the road linking the capital to its airport. Carl Ferguson, head of the marine police, said people were starting to heed calls to relocate from small islands and areas near rural waterways.

Many also began stocking up for an emergency.

"I left work to pick up a few items, candles, tin stuff, bread," 41-year-old Angella Wage said at a crowded store in the Half Way Tree area of the capital, Kingston. "We can never be too careful."

Feltgen said storm-force winds and rain will arrive well before the center of the storm. Jamaicans "basically have daylight today, they have tonight and they have daylight tomorrow to take care of what needs to be done," he said.

At Matthew's peak, it was more powerful than Hurricane Gilbert, which made landfall on Jamaica in September 1988 and was the most destructive storm in the country's modern history.

The U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is also potentially in the path of the storm. A mandatory evacuation of nonessential personnel, including family members of military personnel, was underway, and everyone remaining behind was being told to take shelter, said Julie Ann Ripley, a spokesman. There are about 5,500 people living on the base, including 61 men held at the detention center.

Forecasters said rainfall totals could reach 10-15 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches in Jamaica and southwestern Haiti.

In Haiti, civil-protection officials broadcast warnings of a storm surge and big waves, saying the country would be "highly threatened" from the approaching system in the coming days. They urged families to prepare emergency food and water kits.

As of Saturday evening, the storm was centered about 360 miles south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It was stationary.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 205 miles.

Matthew caused at least one death when it entered the Caribbean on Wednesday. Officials in St. Vincent reported a 16-year-old boy was crushed by a boulder as he tried to clear a blocked drain.

