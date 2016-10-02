Muzzleloading 101

Right on time, October arrived with a refreshing burst of cool weather, and that makes hunters excited about muzzleloader deer season.

Muzzleloader season, as we call it, is the highly anticipated first act of the firearms deer season. It begins 30 minutes before sunrise Oct. 15 and ends 30 minutes after sunset Oct. 23.

It is my favorite of the deer seasons because the weather is always pleasant, which makes it easy to stay in the woods for extended times.

In 2015-16, hunters killed 212,938 deer. Of those, hunters killed 23,507 deer during the nine-day muzzleloader season, or 11 percent. That's not a huge number in the grand scheme of the season, but Cory Gray, the deer program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said it's important to hunters.

"As a biologist, I see deer season in terms of the number of deer on the ground, but how we reach that number is a matter of balance," Gray said. "Muzzleloader season is part of our suite of management tools, and some individuals really enjoy it. It's another opportunity for hunters to enjoy."

For many hunters, it's the appetizer or teaser for modern gun season, which is the main event of hunting season.

For everyone, it's an outlet for all the excitement that's been building for autumn since about midsummer.

Here's a look at some hunting basics.

Choosing a muzzleloader

Those who are new to muzzleloading have a rich choice of firearms.

A muzzleloader is, as the name implies, a firearm that loads from the muzzle. It is not a repeater, which means that each charge must be loaded individually, after each shot.

A charge consists of a projectile, a propellant charge, and a primer or primer charge.

The most popular and most readily available muzzleloaders are .50-caliber models that have inline ignition systems designed for 209 shotgun primers.

You can also get inline muzzleloaders that use No. 11 percussion caps.

Inlines are desirable because they almost never fail.

An inline muzzleloader uses a breech plug that places the primer directly in line with the propellant charge.

Some, like most Knights and Remingtons, use a turnbolt to cock the striker.

Lever action, rolling block and break-action models use a hammer to strike the primer.

Others, like the Knight Wolverine and Knight Mk.-85, use plunger strikers.

Sidelock muzzleloaders ignite the propellant with a percussion cap or small amount of loose powder that is angled to the propellant.

Of the sidelocks, the flintlock is the most traditional. It uses a stone to make a spark to ignite the primer. The resulting spark travels down a tube to ignite the propellant.

The flintlock is the most primitive style. It is to muzzleloaders what the longbow is to archers, the most challenging, most interactive and most historically "correct" version.

Because variety is the spice of life, I use three muzzleloaders. One is a Knight KRB7 retrofitted with a Vari Flame Primer Adapter. One is a Thompson/Center Omega with a standard 209 ignition, and the third is a Knight Mk-85 with a No. 11 percussion system.

Propellants

The most popular and dependable propellents, or powders, for inline muzzleloaders are Pyrodex, Triple Seven, White Hots or Blackhorn 209.

Pyrodex, Triple Seven and White Hots are available in pellets, which eliminate measuring. Each pellet contains 50 grains, and two pellets are sufficient for all bullet weights up to 150 yards.

Blackhorn 209 is available only as loose powder.

Triple Seven, White Hots and Blackhorn 209 offer near the performance of smokeless powder by producing quick ignition and fast muzzle velocities.

Blackhorn 209 is inconsistent with 209 primers. It ignites more dependably with the lower pressures of large rifle primers. Using them requires upgrading to a Vari Flame Primer Adapter, which costs about $75.

The Vari Flame system should only be used with loose powder, not with pellets.

Pyrodex and black powder are the best choices for sidelocks using percussion caps.

Black powder is the oldest and most traditional. It is available in multiple grades, with FFF variants being the most popular.

Bullets

Inline muzzleloaders work best with modern spitzer bullets. They have polymer tips that improve aerodynamics and aid expansion.

Some are lead with a copper jacket, but all-copper bullets are increasingly popular because they eliminate all concerns about contaminating venison with lead residue or fragments.

You can buy muzzleloader spitzer bullets from many manufacturers, like Thompson/Center, Barnes and Powerbelt. T/C uses underdiameter bullets in a plastic sabot that seals ignition gas.

Powerbelts are full diameter bullets with an integrated skirt to seal ignition gas.

Hollow point bullets are also widely available and are suitable for all reasonable muzzleloading distances. I primarily use hollow points because of their rapid expansion, but I am increasingly fond of all-copper spitzers from Barnes and T/C. They expand rapidly and peel back in five perfect petals that increase frontal diameter.

More traditional muzzleloader enthusiasts use conical bullets like those used in the Civil War.

The most traditional -- favored by flintlock enthusiasts -- is a simple lead ball sealed with a cloth patch.

Scopes

For accuracy and performance, muzzleloading hunters serve themselves well with high-quality optical sights, or scopes.

A fixed 4X scope is adequate for most muzzleloading situations, but you might feel more confident with variable 2-7X or 3-9X power scopes.

My favorites have prominent circle or diamond reticles.

At really close range, a scope can be a liability. If most of your shots are 30 yards or less, you might be better off aiming through standard open sights.

Discipline

Unlike a centerfire rifle, a muzzleloader produces a cloud of dense white or black smoke that obscures the target for a few seconds. The anxiety from this momentary eye/target separation can cause a shooter to jerk away from the sights in attempt to see the target. The resulting flinch will cause you to miss a deer, or worse, wound a deer.

Trust your gun, your scope and your own ability. Keep your eyes in the sight and follow through correctly. When the smoke clears, your deer will be precisely where it should be, or very near.

Follow-Up

Muzzleloader propellents are very caustic, especially black powder and Pyrodex. Clean your bore and breech thoroughly and quickly as possible when you fire your muzzleloader.

I always coat the bore with Thompson/Center Bore Butter. It repels moisture and discourages rust formation to ensure that your rifle enjoys a long lifetime of dependable service.

