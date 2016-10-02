Nigerian vows end to hunger, not fight

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria’s president promised Saturday to drive hunger out of Africa’s most populous nation but made no mention of a conflict-driven famine threatening to kill tens of thousands of children in northeast Nigeria.

The United Nations has warned that 75,000 children could die of starvation in a year if speedy action isn’t taken in northeast Nigeria, where underfunded aid agencies say 4.4 million people need food and 65,000 are living in famine-like conditions during an Islamic insurgency by Boko Haram extremists.

Children with matchstick limbs and protruding ribs already are dying, but a regional official for Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Kanar, denied Friday that the region had even one case of malnutrition. He spoke after the U.N. Children’s Fund doubled its funding appeal to $115 million.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari made no reference Saturday to the food emergency in a speech marking the West African nation’s 56th anniversary of independence from British colonizers.

Instead, he painted a rosy picture of military successes against Nigeria’s homegrown extremists in the northeast, repeating that Boko Haram “was defeated” by December 2015.

Aid workers and residents of Borno, the worst-hit state and the birthplace of Boko Haram, say they fear to venture out of Maiduguri for fear of attack. As a result, Doctors Without Borders said people in newly liberated towns are “entirely reliant on outside aid that does not reach them.”