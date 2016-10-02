Little Rock notebook

Night Out functions set at 15 locations

National Night Out, an annual event to promote safer communities and stronger police partnerships with neighborhoods, has 15 locations in the city Tuesday.

The locations and times for the events, according to the city, are:

• East End and East of Broadway Neighborhood Resource Center, 2500 E. Sixth St., 5-7 p.m.

• Pettaway Park Association, 500 E. 21st St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• South End Neighborhood Resource Center, 3301 S. State St., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Wright Avenue Neighborhood Resource Center, 1813 Wright Ave., 5-7:30 p.m.

• Central High Neighborhood Resource Center, at the Central High School National Historic Site Visitor's Center, 5-7 p.m.

• Capitol View- Stifft Station Neighborhood Resource Center, at the Woodruff Community Garden at Seventh and Brown streets, 6-8 p.m.

• Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, 3805 W. 12th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Oak Forest Neighborhood Resource Center, at the University District parking lot, 5-7 p.m.

• West Central Neighborhood Resource Center, at West Central Community Center on Colonel Glenn and John Barrow Roads, 5-7 p.m.

• Twin Lakes B Property Owners Association, at the Twin Lakes B Community Park, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Westwood Neighborhood Association, at Western Hills Elementary School at 4901 Western Hills Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Doyle Springs Neighborhood Resource Center, at Wakefield Park at 7401 Woodson Road, 5-7:30 p.m.

• Valley Drive Neighborhood Resource Center, at Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Upper Baseline Neighborhood Resource Center, at Baseline Elementary School at 3623 Baseline Road, 5-7:30 p.m.

• Mann Road Neighborhood Resource Center, 9209 Mann Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attorney to speak about dirty politics

A Little Rock lawyer will discuss his new book at this month's Legacies and Lunch series, sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System.

Roger Glasgow will speak noon Wednesday at the Main Library's Darragh Center, 100 Rock St., about his book, Down and Dirty Down South: Politics and the Art of Revenge.

The book was written after Glasgow returned from a vacation to Mexico in 1972.

"Glasgow and his wife got the surprise of their lives when they were stopped at the border crossing," a news release from the Central Arkansas Library System said. "Guards ordered them out of their car and began to remove the back seat. What followed was a long nightmare of political intrigue and subterfuge that led all the way back to Arkansas and its capital city."

The book is Glasgow's retelling of the incident and the investigation into how he was "set up to be arrested on charges of drug smuggling," the release said.

Glasgow was raised in Nashville in Howard County. He has been with the Wright, Lindsey and Jennings law firm for more than 40 years.

Organization hands out 46 scholarships

The League of United Latin American Citizens held a scholarship banquet Friday during which Baker Kurrus, former Little Rock School District superintendent, received the Person of the Year Award.

Kurrus, a businessman and attorney who was appointed to head the state-controlled district for just over a year, also was the night's keynote speaker.

The league's President's Award went to Robin Bowen, president of Arkansas Tech University.

The LULAC Distinguished Diversity Outreach Award went to the University of Central Arkansas.

The La Esperanza (Hope) Award went to Working Together in the Community, an organization started by Joan Adcock, city director at-large.

The organization gave out 46 student scholarships, many of which were matched by Arkansas colleges and universities.

Students who received the scholarships are attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Pulaski Technical College, UCA, Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Eastern College, Henderson State University, Hendrix College and Shorter College.

