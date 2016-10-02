Organizer plans events to promote physical activity

As a kid growing up in Malvern, Tony Jenkins loved to be outside. He hunted and played sports, including playing football for Malvern High School.

It’s that love of the outdoors that led Jenkins, now 54, to establish a nonprofit organization in 2015 to promote physical activity for everyone and to showcase the beauty and natural resources in Hot Spring County. He organizes several races each year to encourage people to get outdoors, with proceeds from those events benefiting his nonprofit, Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside, also known as Arkansas GEO. The proceeds are used to provide scholarships for students.

Among the races he organizes is the Ouachita River Challenge, which will take place this year at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park in Malvern.

“The Ouachita River Challenge is a kayak, bicycle and running race,” he said. “So it’s a little different than a triathlon, which has swimming instead of kayaking.

“The first leg is a 5-mile float that starts at Remmel Dam and follows the Ouachita River down here to the park,” he said. “Next, racers will mount their bicycles for a 20K (12.4-mile) ride toward Lake Catherine State Park, and they will finish with a 5K run. The run takes place within the boundaries of the Whitewater Park.

“We will have a shuttle that takes the kayakers and their kayaks to the dam,” Jenkins said. “Members of the Malvern High School Junior ROTC will help the kayakers get their kayaks up out of the river so they can get ready for the bicycle race.”

The Ouachita River Challenge is for individuals or three-person teams.

The entry fee is $75. Those who want to participate in the race may preregister online at arkansasgettingeveryoneoutside.com or on Facebook: Ouachita River Challenge. Registrations will also be accepted on race day.

There will also be a youth race — a 1-mile run and a 5K-bicycle ride for those 12 and younger; the entry fee is $20 per racer.

Jenkins said he started

planning the first Ouachita

River Challenge in April or May of 2014.

“Then I had a stroke. I had the stroke June 27, 2014. I never expected it. I was sitting in my recliner, and my wife came in from the store and spoke to me. I turned to look at her, and I couldn’t say anything,” he said.

“By October of 2014, I was barely walking. … Needless to say, we had to cancel the race that year,” Jenkins said.

“So the first race was held in 2015. We had 21 participants. The top male and overall winner was Jacob Costello of Malvern with a time of 2.07:28. The top female winner was Julie Hathcock, also of Malvern, with a time of 2:24:19. The top team was Team Bowmasters — Ashley Selph, Shawn Selph and Jerry Boyles, all of Malvern — with a time of 2.07.44,” Jenkins said.

“We had prizes and some sponsors last year, but many potential sponsors said they might sponsor the race if it was for a nonprofit. That’s when I decided to form Arkansas GEO. I didn’t get the paperwork approved in time before the race last year, but I got it later,” he said.

“This past April I presented $1,000 to Bismarck schools,” Jenkins said. “They have a science club that sponsored a trip to Yosemite National Park, where the students rafted on a river and rode bikes across the Golden Gate Bridge.

“This year I hope to give more scholarships. I’d really like to give $500 individual scholarships. I want to talk to the high schools and see how I might do this. That will happen in April or May.”

In addition to the Ouachita River Challenge, Jenkins organized the Lake Catherine 10K Trail Run (Falls Branch/Dam Mountain 10K), which was set for April 2 of this year but had to be postponed for two weeks because of rain.

“I also tried to plan a fun run this summer called the Average Joe Race and Great Cook-off,” Jenkins said. “It was planned for mid-August, but that’s when we had those weeks of torrential ran, and I had to cancel it.”

He said he plans to organize all three races again next year.

The son of Leon and Pat Jenkins of Malvern, Tony Jenkins graduated from Malvern High School in 1980. He graduated from Ouachita Vo-Tech (now College of the Ouachitas) with an associate degree in advanced welding technology. He is in the insurance business with his father, who has been in the business for 55 years.

Tony Jenkins is married to Tisha, who is a social worker. He has three children — a son Ian, 21; a daughter, Logan, 19; and a son Colton, 15.

Jenkins supports the Hot Spring County 4-H Club and the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. He is a member of the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the chamber’s board of directors. He is also a member of several sporting organizations, including the National Wildlife Turkey Federation’s JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) program, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and several local hunting clubs.

For more information on the Ouachita River Challenge or Arkansas GEO, call Jenkins at (501) 815-2383.