100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1916

• HOT SPRINGS -- Preparations were made today to present to the Garland County Grand Jury tomorrow the 700 pages of evidence obtained by seven dictagraphs in the anti-drumming crusade. Attorney W. G. Bouie, representing the physicians in the crusade, said more than 400 persons are involved, including physicians, hotel men, druggists, bathhouse operators and employes. "Tomorrow morning we expect to issue 150 subpoenaes for persons to appear before the Grand Jury," Mr. Bouie said.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1966

• A set of buildings with a long but generally undistinguished history will fall beneath the wrecking ball this winter when the block along Capitol Avenue between Center and Louisiana Streets is razed to make way for the new Worthen Building. At the turn of the century, the block housed barber shops, clothing stores, restaurants, a wholesale grocer and Samuel Ottenheimer's saloon. Stores of the same type have occupied the block in recent years -- and many more have come and gone in the years between.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1991

• DUMAS -- An empty sharecropper's house in a cotton field near Mitchellville (Desha County) was torched Tuesday morning to ensure firefighters wouldn't be in town for the arson of another empty building in Dumas, Dumas Fire Chief David Byrd said. The fires are the 13th and 14th in the area since mid-September. Byrd said his office was called to the Mitchellville fire on U.S. 65 about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

10 years ago

Oct. 2, 2006

• The corner of Capitol Avenue and Broadway in downtown Little Rock has undergone some dramatic changes in the past few months as a huge eastward addition to the federal courts building has gradually taken shape in anticipation of a January opening. Meanwhile, a much smaller project is under way on the opposite end of the existing courthouse at 600 W. Capitol Ave., on a blocked-off section of Gaines Street between the courthouse and the federal administration building. What it all means -- other than that on any given day, courthouse visitors can hear the whining of drills or the pounding of hammers -- is that in a matter of months, the three-block-long federal corridor is expected to be both more secure and more attractive.

