Pesky Alcorn State delays inevitable blowout

An odd game was won mostly because of Arkansas' offense.

The Hogs won the toss, Alcorn State opened by attempting an onside kick that gave the Razorbacks first and 10 from the Braves 43, and seven plays later it was 3-0.

Another nine plays netted three big touchdowns. A 75-yard touchdown run by Devwah Whaley was sandwiched by Austin Allen to Jared Cornelius touchdowns of 29 and 35 yards. As the first 15 minutes expired, the numbers were overwhelming.

Arkansas led 24-0, had 8 first downs to one for the visitors, had 237 yards of total offense to 17, and the Braves hadn't gotten within 9 yards of Razorbacks territory.

It seemed like it was over, only it wasn't, but in the end the Hogs would keep pounding and passing and win 52-10.

The second quarter was a bold one for the Braves as they kept the ball almost nine minutes, picked up eight first downs, scored a touchdown on their first possession of that quarter, and if not for a fumble on the goal line probably would have had 14 points.

The Razorbacks still led 24-7 at intermission, and it seemed obvious the Hogs had dominated so strongly to open the game that the defense lost some of its focus, which is easy to understand. Arkansas always was going to win.

Alcorn State opened the second half by driving to the Arkansas 33 before an overthrown pass ended up in junior cornerback Henre Toliver's arms, and he split would-be tacklers and then outran everyone to the end zone and a 31-7 lead.

The Braves moved the ball again, but this time junior free safety Josh Liddell made the interception and moved a couple of yards before going down. The Hogs' offense was at its own 45, and the good -- and loud -- crowd was on its feet.

No one expected a game with Alcorn State to be a sellout, not even close, and the contest didn't become any more attractive with an 11 a.m. kick, but the fans came, albeit very late.

It took five plays -- the final one an end around by Cody Hollister for 26 yards and the score -- for the Hogs to increase their lead to 38-7. The only question remaining was whether a storm was within 100 miles of Little Rock so the teams could shave five minutes off the game, which is what allegedly happened when Texas State visited Fayetteville two weeks ago.

If it was Alabama, there still would be concern about the outcome with a 38-7 lead, but no one is confusing Alcorn State with Alabama.

Like Arkansas, Alcorn State is a land-grant university, but the Braves don't have a $100 million athletic budget and the SWAC doesn't have a megamillion jackpot waiting on it each spring like the SEC does with the SEC Network.

What those kids did do was play just as hard as the bigger and deeper Razorbacks. There was no quit in them, and at times -- too many times -- they exploited the Hogs defense, which was a little surprising because no one is going to confuse the Braves with Texas A&M, either.

One thing becomes more clear each week, and that's why Bret Bielema named Austin Allen his starter way back in the spring and never wavered. The only quarterback controversy was who would back him up.

On Saturday, Allen was 13-of-18 passing for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns, his third and final one coming on a 10-yard strike to La'Michael Pettway that made it 45-10 with 13:49 left, and the score was finally resembling what most expected after that dynamic opening quarter.

Alcorn State finished with more than 300 yards of total offense, four turnovers and a blocked field goal.

Now there are no more gimmes. It is nitty-gritty SEC time, and focus is critical on every down.

Sports on 10/02/2016