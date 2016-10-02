Niles Crane, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu mix, is our pet of the week. Are you looking for a life partner who likes to cuddle but won't hog the covers? Someone who will take long walks without complaining and will eat whatever you prepare, even if it looks like dog food? A companion who loves his foster canine siblings and older children, and who barks to protect his turf and family? If you are looking for all of this, Niles might just be the dog for you. He is vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and is ready for his forever home.

Canine Close-Up

Annie is a 1-year-old, 40-pound basenji mix who is super sweet, affectionate and loves to play. She is up to date on all shots, spayed and heartworm negative. She is lovable, the best sleeper around, and is great on a leash and in the car. Annie is best with bigger playful dogs, but she could be a great only pet, as well. She is potty-trained via dog door, so it would be ideal if she had access to a dog door with a securely fenced yard at her forever home.

Hambone is a 1-year-old poodle/bichon frise mix, who weighs about 13 pounds. He needs a special home because of some behavioral issues from past abuse, but with the right home he will thrive and be a wonderful pet. He is fully vetted.

Bonnie Blue is a 10-month-old, 4-pound Yorkie mix. This girl is tiny, but big on personality. She is very sweet and likes lap time, but she is very busy so doesn't stay long. She also has a tendency to get underfoot, so she probably wouldn't be a good match for someone who isn't very nimble. She is fully vetted.

Niles and friends can be adopted through Helping Hands for Little Paws. More information is available at (501) 888-2702 and helpinglittlepaws.com.

