In pursuit, Arkansas deputy's car hits other vehicle, killing its driver

An Arkansas woman died Sunday morning when her car was hit by sheriff’s deputy pursuing a stolen vehicle in northeast Arkansas, state police said.

Around 10:35 a.m., Deputy Terry Burdin of the Clay County sheriff’s office saw a stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 that was pursued by Kennett, Mo., police earlier in the day, Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

Burdin followed the car into Rector, where his patrol car struck the vehicle 84-year-old Sadine Dixon was driving, the release said. Dixon, who lived in Rector, died in the crash, and Burdin was injured and taken to an area hospital. Dixon’s car was not involved in the pursuit.

Per the release, state police and local authorities continued to chase the stolen car into Paragould until it crashed into a concrete retaining wall outside the Walgreen’s on U.S. Highway 412 just after 11 a.m.

Thirty-six-year-old Robert Huffines, the car’s driver, and 32-year-old Lea Mamino, the passenger, were arrested and processed at the Greene County jail.

Mamino is from Collinsville, Ill. — where the car was reported stolen — and Huffines is a resident of Holcomb, Mo., police said.

The release said they will be charged later Sunday.