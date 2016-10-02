Rally remembers California man shot by police

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man shot and killed by police in a suburb of San Diego, was remembered in a demonstration Saturday organized by clergy members and supporters of Olango's family.

Several hundred people gathered peacefully at a park in downtown El Cajon to hear speeches by religious leaders. Speakers called for changes in how police respond to calls about people in mental distress. One speaker generated applause when he asked the crowd rhetorically if police would have responded differently if Olango was white.

Many at the rally then marched through the streets to police headquarters, where Olango's family members joined them.

"Mourning is a public sharing of grief, and his unnecessary killing has rent the fabric of our human community yet once again and we are feeling it deeply in our hearts," said the Rev. Frank Placone-Willey of Summit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in nearby Santee, Calif.

Olango's father, Richard Olango Abuka, called for the resignation of the police chief and said his son's death is a turning point in a peaceful struggle to change police practices. Other speakers demanded changes in how police respond to calls about people in mental distress.

There was a modest police presence at the march to direct traffic.

The event came a day after two videos of the shooting were released by authorities, something the family and community leaders had urged.

The videos show the officer fired four times at close range almost immediately after Olango, 38, suddenly raised both hands to chest level and took what was described as a shooting stance. In addition to the videos, police showed the 4-inch electronic cigarette device Olango had in his hands when he was shot.

The shots came less than a minute after police arrived at the scene in response to Olango's sister calling 911 and reporting he was acting erratically.

The videos were released after nights of unruly and, at times, violent protests in El Cajon. On Thursday night, an officer was struck in the head by a brick hurled by a protester.

A fourth night of protests Friday remained peaceful, with about 200 people blocking intersections and at one point attempting to walk onto a freeway before police stopped them.

A lawyer for the family said Friday that they welcomed the release of the videos, but he questioned the tactics used by officer Richard Gonsalves. Olango had been reported to be mentally disturbed and unarmed and yet Gonsalves approached with his weapon out, Dan Gilleon said.

The killing is the latest in a series of fatal shootings of black men that have roiled communities across the U.S. It came weeks after fatal shootings by police in Tulsa, and Charlotte, N.C.

Olango, a Ugandan refugee who arrived in the U.S. as a boy, had a criminal record that included drug and weapon charges but no violence. His family described him as a loving father and a joyful person.

His mother said he recently suffered a mental breakdown after the death of his best friend. On Tuesday, his sister called 911 and reported he was acting strangely and walking into traffic by a strip mall.

The longer of the two videos released by police came from a surveillance camera in the drive-thru of a restaurant. It is roughly a minute long and has no sound, and police blurred out the heads of everyone in it.

Olango is seen walking through the parking lot and then stopping suddenly as Gonsalves approached, his weapon drawn at his side.

Olango, his right hand in his pants pocket, moved side to side and backed up toward a white pickup.

As Gonsalves moved in from the front, a second officer got out of a cruiser and approached from the side.

In the other video, taken on a cellphone by a witness in the drive-thru, Olango's sister is seen approaching Gonsalves from behind and a woman can be heard screaming at Olango to put up his hands and telling police not to shoot.

Olango then bent over and assumed the shooting stance and Gonsalves quickly fired four shots at close range.

That night, as a crowd protested outside police headquarters, Davis released a single image from the video showing Olango with his hands clasped in front and in the shooting stance. Police said he had ignored repeated orders to show his hands.

Davis defended the release and said it was intended to de-escalate tensions and correct what he felt was a "false narrative" that was developing. Some witnesses said Olango had his hands in the air and was begging not to be shot.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Weber and Brian Melley of The Associated Press.

