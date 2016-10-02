Reproduced U.S. drone, Iran boasts

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has built a new attack drone that is similar to a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle captured five years ago, Iranian media outlets reported Saturday.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said the “Saegheh,” or Thunderbolt, drone is similar to the RQ-170 Sentinel spy drone. Iran’s state-run Press TV said the long-range drone can carry four precision-guided bombs. Neither report gave figures for the drone’s range.

Iran claimed to have shot down in December of 2011 an RQ-170 drone used by the CIA and broadcast footage of the recovered aircraft. It also claimed to have captured three American ScanEagle drones.

Iran said last year that its tests of the RQ-170 replica had been successful.

Also Saturday, news agency Tasnim published photos of what it said was a U.S.-made MQ-1C drone captured recently by the Revolutionary Guard. It did not say when or how the drone was captured.