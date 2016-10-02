Royal Players present story of David O. Dodd

BENTON — David O. Dodd has been called “the boy hero of Arkansas,” as well as “the boy martyr of the Confederacy.” Many people in Arkansas may know his story, but some may not.

In brief, David Owen Dodd, 17, who lived in Arkansas during the Civil War, was hanged as a Confederate spy by the Union Army.

In honor of the 170th anniversary of Dodd’s birth — he was born in Texas in 1846 — the Royal Players will present a play about him Thursday through Oct. 9 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. in Benton.

The full-length play, Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd, was written by Nancy Hendricks of Hot Springs Village. Randall Earnest directs the production, and Tim Sopel and Cindy Gresham are the producers; all are of Benton.

Sponsored by the Bryant Historical Society, the play includes the backstory involving the women in Dodd’s life, including his mother, sister and a young lady he meets at a fateful party in Little Rock. For a time, the Dodd family lived in central Arkansas near Bryant, and the local historical society tries to perpetuate Dodd’s memory. David O. Dodd is buried at the Mount Holly Cemetery in

Little Rock.

Performances will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens and active military personnel and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theroyalplayers.com; a service fee will be charged.

For more information or to make reservations, call (501) 315-5483.

“I was not that familiar with David O. Dodd. I did research on him in order to direct this show,” Earnest said.

“It seems there is always a footnote to every major event in history,” he said. “This story of David O. Dodd is just one footnote to the Civil War. He was a Southern with Southern pride.

“What I like about this play is that you don’t jump to conclusions. This is a historical, dramatic presentation of the facts. Nancy [Hendricks] has taken the facts as she found them in her research and told this story through a mother’s perspective. We see his life through the eyes of a mother trying to make sense of his loss.”

Earnest said the play is in two acts.

“The second act deals with what happened on the day before his execution and is the shorter act,” Earnest said. “The first act deals with his family and what led up to his conviction as a spy. When the play ends, you may find yourself asking many questions.

“The fact is, he was court-martialed and sentenced to hang,” Earnest said.

Hendricks, who is the author of several books, including Senator Hattie Caraway: An Arkansas Legacy, said she wrote this play about 10 years ago.

“I’ve always loved the story,” she said. “It has been my goal to tell little-known stories of our rich Arkansas heritage. I sought to tell David’s story in a unique way that would especially resonate with young people since he was a popular 17-year-old boy himself.

“I also wanted to write a play that could be inspiring. Certainly the story of David’s fate is a tragic one, but I wanted the audience to leave the theater not feeling depressed but with a sense of hope.”

Hendricks said she wrote the story to include the perspective of Dodd’s mother, Lydia, and one of his sisters, Senhora.

“David was the Dodd family’s only son,” she said. “His parents and sisters doted on the young man, and the fact that he was not even a combatant, since he was too young for military service, added even more pain to their loss. His mother, Lydia Owen Dodd, was the ideal person to be spotlighted in telling his story and helping to keep the name alive.”

Hendricks said she recently presented the story “dressed in full Civil War regalia” at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

“Susan Dill (president of the Royal Players Board of Directors) and Patsy Kuhn (vice president of the Bryant Historical Society) were in the audience,” Hendricks said. “We got together and planned to present it as a way to observe the 170th year of David’s birth.

“Randall has taken it to heart,” she said. “He and his cast of wonderful actors will now present it to the

community.”

Members of the cast of

Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd include the following:

• Jacan Earnest of Benton portrays David O. Dodd.

Jacan, 17, attends Benton High School.

“I had never heard of David O. Dodd until now,” Jacan said. “When I do something, I like to know about it so I researched him. He seemed to be responsible and have high morals; he seemed to be a very wise young man. He knew about the war, and he had traveled with his family between the war lines. He had traveled to Little Rock to help his father and was returning when he turned back around and was caught. We don’t know for sure what happened.”

• Lily Matney, 14, of Benton appears as David’s sister,

Senhora Dodd.

“I am a huge fan of Civil War stories,” said Lily, who attends Benton Junior High School. ”This was one of the first Civil War stories I learned about. I play David’s 18-year-old sister. I appear in some of the lighter moments of the play.”

• Amber Threlkeld, 23, of Benton plays the younger Lydia Dodd, who is David’s mother.

“I love to act and sing,” said Threlkeld, who graduated from Benton High School in 2011 and is a substitute teacher in the Benton School District. “I play the part of the younger mother who sends her son off to Little Rock. I hate to see him go.”

• Loren Newberry, 22, of Bryant appears as

the older Lydia Dodd.

“I knew a little about David O. Dodd,” said Newberry, who graduated from Benton High School in 2013 and is a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “This play starts with me and ends with me. I am excited to tell the story.”

• Doug Morris of Cabot appears as Gen. Frederic Steele, who presides over Dodd’s court-martial and sentences him to be hanged.

“I had never known the whole story about David O. Dodd,” said Morris, who served in the Air Force for 10 years and now works as a contractor, training personnel on the C-130 aircraft at the Little Rock Air Force Base. “I’m now doing some research on him. He’s a more complex character than I thought. He was a military man. Whatever personal feelings he might have had, he was just following orders.”

Others appearing in the production include the following:

• Delaney Morgan of Benton appears as Minerva Cogburn.

• Abby Winsor of Benton portrays Mary Dodge.

• Dakota Leslie of Benton plays the part of Frank

Tomlinson.

• Mason Newberry of Bryant appears as Private Olderburg.

• Tim Sopel of Benton portrays Corporal Clausen.

The play also features Paul Johnston, Christian Marchese and Mary Craig as dancers, with Craig serving as the choreographer, along with Sopel; and Isabelle Marchese of Benton, who is the understudy for Minerva Cogburn. All are of Benton. Tierney Earnest of Benton is the student director.