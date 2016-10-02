Rule stymies bill to honor WWII spies

McLEAN, Va. -- After 75 years, the men and women who served behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany and the Pacific theater during World War II have asserted they wouldn't mind some recognition -- and a bill stalled in the House aims to award them medals.

Legislation to give the spies the Congressional Gold Medal has passed the Senate and has more than 300 sponsors in the House, yet the bill is being held up by recently enacted House rules that require a special waiver to grant the medal to groups of people.

"I would be extremely proud to get a gold medal for what we did for our country," said Frank Gleason, 96, one of the few remaining veterans of the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II-era forerunner to the CIA. "What we did was a little exciting."

The holdup frustrates a group of veterans whose numbers continue to dwindle.

"We're all in our mid 90s," said Irv Refkin, 95, who was recruited by the Strategic Services because of his German language abilities, which he used to gather intelligence. "We're not going to be here that long."

Refkin, of Hillcrest, Calif., said he called the office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to lobby for the bill, and talked to "some kid intern."

"I asked him, did he know what [the Office of Strategic Services] was? He didn't know. People haven't heard of us," Refkin said.

The nature of spy craft is secretive, so for many years the stories of the Office of Strategic Services were classified. It was formed in 1942 and at one point employed almost 13,000 men and women, recruited from all branches of the military. Famous members include actor Sterling Hayden and director John Ford, baseball player Mo Berg, chef Julia Child, and William Casey, who went on to become CIA director.

Estimates of how many Strategic Services members are still alive range from a few dozen to 100.

Refkin recalled a mission to Germany where he had to gain intelligence on the Nazis' plans for defending against what ultimately became the D-Day invasion. Refkin, dressed as a German corporal, rode the train behind enemy lines with forged documents. He posed as an office cleaner at German headquarters in Hamburg.

"Nobody looked at a corporal. You carry a garbage bag, put some smelly stuff in it, and they wave you right through," Refkin said. "Nobody pays any attention to the guy emptying the ashtrays."

Gleason's group was tasked with halting the Japanese advance into China. Gleason, who grew up in Pennsylvania coal country and knew about explosives, helped detonate bridges, railroad tracks and anything else.

"We just blew stuff up left and right," he said.

Patrick O'Donnell, a military historian who has written several books on Strategic Services missions, said he has interviewed hundreds of members. They tell stories that sound almost implausible, and when he verifies them in old mission reports, "you find out that it's completely understated," he said.

O'Donnell said the CIA traces its beginnings to the Strategic Services, and the Navy SEALs have their roots in the Strategic Services' Maritime Unit.

"They changed the face of World War II," he said. "You'd be very hard-pressed to find a smaller group of individuals who made such a profound difference in the history of modern American warfare."

The recognition being sought, the Congressional Gold Medal, has been awarded to several World War II-era units in recent years, including the Native American Code Talkers, the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders and World War II members of the Civil Air Patrol.

Since then, the House Republican Conference has enacted a rule that prevents awarding the Gold Medal to groups of people, unless House leadership grants a waiver. A spokesman for the House Republican Conference did not return a call and email seeking comment on the rule. McCarthy and the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., also declined to comment.

Under the new rule, a waiver has been granted at least once. In February, Gold Medals were awarded to those who marched for civil rights in Selma, Ala., in 1965.

The House sponsor, Rep. Robert Latta, R-Ohio, is working on a rule change that will allow the bill to be brought to the full House this session, said his spokesman, Drew Griffin.

The House recessed last week without passing the bill. Hopes for passage now rest on pushing the bill through during the lame-duck session after the election. If that doesn't happen, the whole process has to start again in the next Congress.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/02/2016