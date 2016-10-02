Springdale police asking for help to find suspect

Springdale police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathan Medrano, according to a news release.

Police believe Medrano, 20, was involved in a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. Based on allegations against Medrano, police have probable cause to arrest him for felony second-degree battery, the release said.

Medrano was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts, black shoes and red socks with a marijuana logo, the release said.

Police said Medrano is not a threat to the public but discourage anyone from trying to apprehend him.

Police are asking anyone with information on Medrano’s whereabouts to contact the department at (479) 751-4542.