Springdale police asking for help to find suspect
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
Springdale police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathan Medrano, according to a news release.
Police believe Medrano, 20, was involved in a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. Based on allegations against Medrano, police have probable cause to arrest him for felony second-degree battery, the release said.
Medrano was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts, black shoes and red socks with a marijuana logo, the release said.
Police said Medrano is not a threat to the public but discourage anyone from trying to apprehend him.
Police are asking anyone with information on Medrano’s whereabouts to contact the department at (479) 751-4542.
