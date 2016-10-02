Tom Murphy's Top 25 poll for Oct. 2

— I gave strong consideration to moving Ohio State over Alabama at No. 1 this week. The Buckeyes have been dominating.

Alabama's performance against Kentucky, which included a defensive touchdown, was a little underwhelming by the Crimson Tide's standards. It was the kind of showing that, if repeated on Saturday, could put Alabama in a full-fledged tangle at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

I didn't drop Louisville very far, down to No. 7, after that shootout loss to Clemson, and I moved the Tigers up a spot to No. 3 after defending the home turf. Could the ACC put two teams in the playoff?

Some might say I'm over-valuing Texas A&M at No. 5, but the Aggies have impressive team speed and the kind of defensive front that could give Alabama trouble along with the rest of their schedule.

Tennessee continues to be living right with its improbable Hail Mary touchdown to defeat Georgia. The Volunteers inched into my top 10 at No. 10. There won't be room in the top 10 for both Tennessee and Texas A&M next week after they meet in College Station.

Did Tennessee's Hail Mary knock the Alabama at Arkansas game out of CBS' prime 2:30 p.m. slot? Probably. Thanks, Georgia DBs.

The Volunteers are going to have to earn that SEC East title because they have the toughest set of crossover games, against the Aggies and Alabama.

Arkansas moved eight spots to No. 15 on my ballot. However, the Razorbacks showed some exploitable areas for Alabama to push on in their top 20 matchup on Saturday.

I nearly dropped both Michigan State and Florida State right out of my poll, but the Seminoles hung on at No. 25 after losing at home to North Carolina. Still, something's not right in Tallahassee. Ole Miss is undoubtedly the best two-loss team right now, but that epic fall-from-ahead loss to Florida State remains a head scratcher. I've got the Rebels at No. 13, ready to make a move if Alabama has a couple of slips.

I dropped Michigan State all the way out, along with Texas, Arizona State, Memphis and Toledo. Newcomers to the poll are Colorado, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Tech. Two-loss Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Cal, and one-loss Indiana also got strong consideration.

I know AP voters are giving some love to North Dakota State of the FCS but I'm not there yet.

Tom Murphy's Top 25 Ballot

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Houston

5 Texas A&M

6 Michigan

7 Louisville

8 Washington

9 Miami, Fla.

10 Tennessee

11 Nebraska

12 Wisconsin

13 Ole Miss

14 Baylor

15 Arkansas

16 Florida

17 Stanford

18 Colorado

19 North Carolina

20 Utah

21 West Virginia

22 Boise State

23 Maryland

24 Virginia Tech

25 Florida State

Dropped out: Michigan State, Texas, Arizona State, Memphis, Toledo