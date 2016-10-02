Home /
Tom Murphy's Top 25 poll for Oct. 2
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 1:02 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — I gave strong consideration to moving Ohio State over Alabama at No. 1 this week. The Buckeyes have been dominating.
Alabama's performance against Kentucky, which included a defensive touchdown, was a little underwhelming by the Crimson Tide's standards. It was the kind of showing that, if repeated on Saturday, could put Alabama in a full-fledged tangle at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
I didn't drop Louisville very far, down to No. 7, after that shootout loss to Clemson, and I moved the Tigers up a spot to No. 3 after defending the home turf. Could the ACC put two teams in the playoff?
Some might say I'm over-valuing Texas A&M at No. 5, but the Aggies have impressive team speed and the kind of defensive front that could give Alabama trouble along with the rest of their schedule.
Tennessee continues to be living right with its improbable Hail Mary touchdown to defeat Georgia. The Volunteers inched into my top 10 at No. 10. There won't be room in the top 10 for both Tennessee and Texas A&M next week after they meet in College Station.
Did Tennessee's Hail Mary knock the Alabama at Arkansas game out of CBS' prime 2:30 p.m. slot? Probably. Thanks, Georgia DBs.
The Volunteers are going to have to earn that SEC East title because they have the toughest set of crossover games, against the Aggies and Alabama.
Arkansas moved eight spots to No. 15 on my ballot. However, the Razorbacks showed some exploitable areas for Alabama to push on in their top 20 matchup on Saturday.
I nearly dropped both Michigan State and Florida State right out of my poll, but the Seminoles hung on at No. 25 after losing at home to North Carolina. Still, something's not right in Tallahassee. Ole Miss is undoubtedly the best two-loss team right now, but that epic fall-from-ahead loss to Florida State remains a head scratcher. I've got the Rebels at No. 13, ready to make a move if Alabama has a couple of slips.
I dropped Michigan State all the way out, along with Texas, Arizona State, Memphis and Toledo. Newcomers to the poll are Colorado, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Tech. Two-loss Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Cal, and one-loss Indiana also got strong consideration.
I know AP voters are giving some love to North Dakota State of the FCS but I'm not there yet.
Tom Murphy's Top 25 Ballot
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Clemson
4 Houston
5 Texas A&M
6 Michigan
7 Louisville
8 Washington
9 Miami, Fla.
10 Tennessee
11 Nebraska
12 Wisconsin
13 Ole Miss
14 Baylor
15 Arkansas
16 Florida
17 Stanford
18 Colorado
19 North Carolina
20 Utah
21 West Virginia
22 Boise State
23 Maryland
24 Virginia Tech
25 Florida State
Dropped out: Michigan State, Texas, Arizona State, Memphis, Toledo
