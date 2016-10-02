Truck-train crash injures 2, starts fires in Morrilton area

A freight train hit a truck east of Morrilton on Friday afternoon, causing it to catch fire as the train pushed it about three-quarters of a mile farther down the track, the Morrilton fire chief said.

Chief Earle Eichenberger said the eastbound train hit the northbound 10-wheel truck at the Sardis Crossing on Roosevelt Road just south of U.S. 64.

Jeff DeGraff, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the train's crew was unharmed and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The train hit the truck behind its cab about 3:15 p.m., Eichenberger said. He described the vehicle as a 10-wheel truck that looked like a septic tanker. It appeared empty, he said.

Multiple fire departments went to the scene of the accident Friday afternoon to put out the truck's fire and resulting spot fires nearby.

The train, which was carrying grain, was passing through Arkansas on its way to the Port of New Orleans after leaving Gibbons, Neb., on Wednesday, DeGraff said.

The railroad track runs parallel to U.S. 64. DeGraff said the crossing doesn't feature lights or gates to warn vehicles of an oncoming train.

