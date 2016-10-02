Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, October 02, 2016, 5:10 a.m.
TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Republican New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Giuliani; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Pre-empted by NFL coverage. KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sanders; Giuliani. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

