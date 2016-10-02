Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Republican New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Giuliani; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Pre-empted by NFL coverage. KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sanders; Giuliani. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.