13 bus-route changes planned for LR, NLR

Rock Region Metro will formally launch modifications to 13 of its 26 bus routes beginning Oct. 31, the Pulaski County transit agency said.

The changes, which also include the removal of a 14th route, were the result of an annual service review focusing on no-cost or low-cost improvements that will make the system more efficient. The changes include new stops in high-traffic areas, the elimination of low-use stops and other changes designed to reduce delays.

The modifications also include adoption of a new policy limiting all bus riders to boarding and alighting at one of the agency's 1,600 bus stops. The transit agency said the change will help buses to keep on schedule if buses no longer pick up riders who aren't at a bus stop and try to flag down a bus.

And Rock Region streetcar service will begin an hour later on Sunday, at 11:40 a.m., to better align its operation with the hours of operation of retail and restaurant businesses along its route.

The service review began in April after voters on March 1 rejected a proposed 0.25 percentage-point increase in the countywide sales tax that would have been dedicated to transit. Supporters say the increase was needed to develop a more robust transit system by increasing bus frequency, extending service hours later in the day and adding cross-town service in North Little Rock, among other improvements.

For now, those ambitious changes are on hold, and the transit agency is focusing on making do with improvements within its existing budget.

"Even though we do not yet have a dedicated funding source for central Arkansas' public transit system that would allow us to make major service improvements, we are excited about the unprecedented number of minor service improvements we are able to offer our riders on Oct. 31," Jarod Varner, the Rock Region executive director, said in announcing the changes.

In the meantime, the agency will be preparing for the changeover. They include a new bus route map and new schedule brochures for each modified route, which will be available beginning Oct. 31.

Technology updates are underway to have new map and schedule information available via Google Transit and rrmetro.org, also on Oct. 31, the agency said.

Bus stop signs that will no longer be used with the new route system will be covered the evening of Oct. 30 and removed the week of Oct. 31.

Some of the modified routes will have new names. They include what is now known as Route 12 Clinton Center/Airport, Route 20 Hangar Hill/College Station, Route 21 Riverdale and Route 22 University Avenue/Mablevale, all in Little Rock.

Other modified routes in Little Rock include Route 8 Rodney Parham, Route 9 West Central/Johnson Barrow Road, Route 11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Route 14 Rosedale, Route 16 University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Route 17 Mabelvale/Downtown and Route 23/Baseline/Southwest.

In North Little Rock, the modified routes include Route 4 Levy/Amboy and Route 18 McAlmont.

Route 15 65th Street in Little Rock will be eliminated. Its productive stops will be provided through Routes 11, 22 and 23.

The modifications are designed to better align the routes with where people need to go, according to transit officials.

"The changes include more service along major corridors, more direct access to major shopping and recreational centers and more transfer opportunities among routes," Varner said. "They are designed with our riders' convenience and customer experience in mind, and we hope they inspire more investment in our public transit system that will pave the way for major service improvements."

Also as part of the project, Routes 6 Granite Mountain and 26 Maumelle/Oak Grove Express will receive minor schedule adjustments and new schedule brochures.

Route 6 Granite Mountain's schedule will be adjusted to improve the overall schedule, with no time added or removed from the route run time.

The two morning buses from Maumelle to downtown Little Rock will leave 10 minutes earlier to accommodate more transfer opportunities to other routes. New bus stop signs will be installed and covered with bags the week of Oct. 24.

The agency cautioned that a delay in the implementation might be possible. It encouraged riders to follow progress by checking rrmetro.org/news for updates, signing up for the Rock Region Metro newsletter and following the agency's social media pages.

During the weeks of Oct. 24 and 31, the agency plans to station volunteers at key stops that will be experiencing higher degrees of change and volumes of riders to assist riders with the transition.

A summary of the approved service changes can be found on the Rock Region website at rrmetro.org/annual-service-enhancements.

Metro on 10/03/2016